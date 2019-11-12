Carter Morupisi and his wife Pinny at Broadhurst Magistrate court. PIC. MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Broadhurst Regional magistrate, Masilo Mathaka has refused to withdraw charges against the suspended permanent secretary to the President (PSP), Carter Morupisi and his wife.

Magistrate Mathaka though not happy with the state rushing cases to court refused to drop the charges with the option to reinstate when investigations are concluded.

“Let’s give them a chance to conclude their investigations and (we) will see when the case comes back for management,” he said.

Morupisi, who has been slapped with three charges alleged to be in connection with the misappropriation of funds from the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) appeared today before court with his attorney Busang Manewe pushing for them to be withdrawn.

Manewe accused the state of having a disturbing trend of always rushing to court with half cooked investigations, only for them to keep delaying the cases.

“The state’s actions of unnecessarily rushing to court everytime they get hold of an investigation is really disturbing, putting suspects on the spotlight and infringing on

their personal lives and rights,” he said.

He asked the court to make an order withdrawing the charges with option of reinstating since they are still investigating the matter.

Earlier on, the prosecution had updated court that the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) is yet to complete investigations and that they needed additional time.

The PSP is charged together with his wife, Pinny Morupisi, and the company, R7 Group in which she is the director.

According to the charge sheet, Morupisi is charged on three counts being abuse of office, acceptance of bribe by a public officer and money laundering while the wife is charged with a single count of money laundering.

Both accused persons still have their pleas reserved and are on P10,000 bail each.

The case will be back in court on January 17, 2020.