Zebras coach, Adel Amrouche, has named a strong side to face Zimbabwe on Friday, before a crunch encounter against African champions, Algeria on Monday, as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kick-off.

Amrouche left out the four Zebras players facing disciplinary action after found drinking during national team camp in October.

However, the Belgian, in his third month in the job, has a strong squad, that faces stern tests against Zimbabwe, in one of the many southern African derbies, as Zambia is also in the group.

Zimbabwe has named a competitive side, that includes several internationals, based in South Africa and Europe. Aston Villa’s Marvellous Nakamba is the star man for the Warriors.

Amrouche’s squad includes Ofentse ‘Size 10’ Nato who makes his return after a lengthy absence.

Despite limited game time at Black Leopards, Zebras’ talisman, Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele keeps his place in Amrouche’s squad.

He is joined by Lesenya Ramoraka from Highlands Park, as the only two players from South Africa’s top division.

TS Galaxy’s Ezekiel Ramoraka and Mosha Gaolaolwe are also in the team, while there is also space for European based duo, Mpho Kgaswane who plays for Zirah FC in Arzebaijan

and Kabelo Seakanyeng of Lijah Athletic in Malta. The Zebras play Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, before quick dash back home to face Algeria at the National Stadium on Monday next week.

It is a crucial two opening games, as Amrouche looks to take the Zebras to only their second AFCON finals appearance.

Zebras’ squad:

Goalkeepers: Ezekiel Morake (TS Galaxy, South Africa), Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers), Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United)

Defenders: Mmoloki Kebalepile (Extension Gunners, Gape Gaogangwe (Orapa United), Tshepo Maikano (Gaborone United), Onkarabile Ratanang, Simisane Mathumo, Thatayaone Ditlokwe (Township Rollers), Lesenya Ramora (Highlands Park, South Africa), Kaelo Kgaswane (Security Systems)

Midfielders: Mosha Gaolaolwe (TS Galaxy, South Africa), Molebatsi Tlhalefo, Ofentse Nato, Maano Ditshupo (Township Rollers), Keagile Kobe (BDF XI), Thatayaone Ramatlapeng (Security Systems), Mogakolodi Ngele (Black Leopards, South Africa), Kabelo Seakanyeng (Lija Athletic, Malta), Mpho Kgaswane (Zira FC, Azerbaijan)

Strikers: Tumisang Orebonye, Lemponye Tshireletso (all Township Rollers), Kenanao Kgetholetsile (Security Systems), Mishani Thupa (Extension Gunners), Thayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United)