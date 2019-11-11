Phenyo Segokgo

Outgoing Sefhoke councillor, Phenyo Segokgo, could be on his way to Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) with talks between him and the party said to be at an advanced stage. Segokgo was the chairperson for the South East District Council (SEDC).

The Monitor has learnt that Segokgo might be one of the nominated councillors in the coming newly elected South East District Council, as a deal sweetener to lure him to the ruling party.

The BDP won all the council seats in Tlokweng and Ramotswa and therefore the party will now be in full control of the SEDC.

Names of nominated councilors are expected to be announced this week whereupon they will be sworn into office. Segokgo is currently a member of Botswana National Front (BNF), which is an affiliate of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

“Yes, it is true they have been recruiting me before elections and even after elections. I cannot say anything regarding the issue of being a nominated councillor. If people believe that I can still do well in representing them then I cannot object. Remember that I am the custodian of UDC in Sefhoke

Banners

ward even though we lost, but I am still with UDC,” Segokgo said.

Having been in a dilemma as to where to go to save his political career, Segokgo joined BNF early this year when he left the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD). This was after the expulsion of the BMD from UDC. Segokgo joined BMD from the BDP in 2010.

Under his leadership as SEDC chairperson, the council made achievements like; the paving of 60 km of roads, installation of 30 tower lights in the district, 10km construction of storm water drainage, review of Tlokweng Development Plan, construction of sub council offices in Tlokweng and Ramotswa, purchase of landfill machine and building of classrooms in the district.

Former Minister of Local Government and Skills Development, Botlogilwe Tshireletso named SEDC as the best council in terms of utilising funds and carrying out projects on time.