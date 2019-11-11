The Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) in partnership with Stanbic Bank Botswana and Seedstars World has hosted the forth edition of the pitch competition for start-ups to the local market.

Seedstars World is the largest startup competition for emerging markets and fast-growing start-ups.

The event sees the best local seed-stage startups take to the stage and compete for a chance to represent Botswana at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland. The platform allows local start-ups to compete amongst the very best in the world.

According to Stanbic Bank head of Enterprise Banking, Onkabetse Morapedi, the bank’s support of the Seedstars programme is an electrifying testament of its continued commitment to sustainable youth employability in the country as well as entrepreneurial development. “As a bank we have a great interest in supporting the creation and sustainability of a business ecosystem in Botswana to ensure that both potential and established entrepreneurs have access to the resources they need to develop,” Morapedi said.

“If we are to help support and grow our businesses, we need to work on creating the kind of relationships that make that possible. It is for

these reasons we have sponsored this global platform for the fourth consecutive year.”

Morapedi further said as a bank, they strongly believe that they need to invest in youth, as they are the future. He said the bank is passionate about facilitating increased youth employability through collaborative efforts with relevant stakeholders.

With this opportunity comes exposure for participating start-ups, and thus greater potential for the needed start-up finance and funds to grow and thrive.

“Competitions such as these foster a culture of job creation through innovation, hard work, commitment and passion. I therefore urge all those taking part this year to see this competition in the right direction to solve socio-economic challenges,” he added.

He said as a bank they will continue to encourage start-ups from across Botswana to apply for this initiative and to recognise the opportunity for what it is: an opportunity to change the story of your business for the better.