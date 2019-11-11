Vishvas Sethi

Specialised IT services have been on the rise in the recent past with many companies closing down due to the competitiveness of the industry.

However, IT-IQ has been one of the few who have weathered the industry’s storm in the 20 years of existence.

Incepted under the Barloworld Company, IT-IQ had a primary focus on IT training, but eventually became a privately owned entity in 2009 when the current owner and managing director Vishvas Sethi acquired it.

Sethi revealed recently that upon taking over the company in 2009, he wanted to diversify it away from being an IT training outfit.

“I had a vision to diversify the company and move away from primarily being an IT training company and introduced the concept of managed services providing specific solutions that were unavailable in the country at the time,” he said. According to Sethi, he then pioneered the introduction of managed services in the SMME sector.

Since then, the company introduced more services in the ICT solutions areas of Wi-Fi, collaboration, cloud services and information security based on industry leading vendors and partners such as Microsoft, Cisco, Ruckus Wireless, Fortnite,

VMWare and Oracle amongst others.

“We are now a Microsoft silver learning partner, a CompTIA silver training partner and a BQA accredited ETP,” he said.

Sethi said at the tender age of 15, he owned a game arcade called vibrations near BBS Mall when he tested his entrepreneurial abilities.

IT-IQ has also grown from a single branch to four across the country with one in Francistown, Kasane and Maun. The company has played a role in employment creation from six in 2009 to 58 currently.

IT-IQ provides professional certification training and testing for its employees as a part of the internal development and individual growth plan.

Sethi added that the company has some Corporate Social Responsibility activities that it engages in as a way of giving back to the community.

This include the annual P100,000 investment on digital literacy training for rural communities carried out in partnership with the Botswana Innovation Hub as part of the world telecommunication and Information Society Day commemorations.