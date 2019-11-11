MC Theo PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

The Limkokwing Student Representative Council (SRC) on Saturday hosted the annual Freshers’ Ball.

The Freshers’ Ball is one of the many past-time activities held at the university to entertain the student community.

The SRC had invited South African hitmaker, TNS to headline alongside some local acts such as La Timmy, Dj Guyvos, T Flame and many others.

Even though the event had a lot of heavy hitters, the turnout was not at all impressive for an event of its magnitude, as revellers could not even fill up half of the venue.

“The turnout was not very good, but I understand because we were told that the students have an exam on Monday,” said T Flame who performed at the event in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He said even though the turnout was low, he loved the response of the crowd to his performance, which he feels was of more importance than a fully packed venue.

Another artist Dintle Balole, who performed at the

event, held a similar sentiment about the turnout of the event and the response of the crowd to his performance even though he continued to point out that it is of the outmost importance to perform to your best as an artist when you get the chance.

Students raised concerns about the pricing of the tickets for the event saying they were too expensive with some supposedly having turned away at the gate who had not bought the tickets beforehand.

Most of the students indicated that the pricing for cooler boxes was also too expensive so they could not bring them to the venue. Some students pointed out that the event this time around was dwarfed by previous instalments despite the fact that the event was a well-publicised beforehand. Event organiser, Alton Caruso, could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.