Orange FA Cup draw was conducted on Friday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

The second edition of the Orange FA Cup has been scheduled to start at the end of the month following a draw that took place on Friday on Gaborone.

The organisers of the competition have promised a bigger and better edition after holding consultative meetings to properly introspect and come up with solutions for problems encountered last season.

“Our games will be played in cluster format where you will find more than one match played in the same football field, ” said the Botswana Football Association(BFA) regions, competitions and club licensing manager, Setete Phuthego. He says the tournament will begin in the north on November 30 until December 1.

He also said the intention is to cover most of the villages and towns around the country by the end tournament.

Setete said they are currently organising venues

Banners

for the games. He said in a situation where they find a location without proper facilities, they will construct the facilities to allow for the games to continue.

Orapa United are the reigning champions after beating Township Rollers in the final last season. Orange Innovations manager, Lebogang Moruti said 12 new teams that had not qualified for last season’s edition have joined the fray this season.

He said this presents an opportunity for teams to garner experience and give players an opportunity to get exposure. “We are going to have a countrywide tour using the truck behind as part of the tournament activation,” said Moruti.