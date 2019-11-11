Great North Tiger (in red) were too strong for former Premier League giants, Francistown City Green PIC: KEAOGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Former Premier League giants, Francistown City Greens would have to dig deeper from their reserves to survive in the current Debswana First Division North (DFDN) league.

On Saturday, City Greens were clobbered 3-1 by GNT in a match in which they were totally outclassed. The old Francistown Stadium, which used to be the team’s slaughter house during its heydays, was the venue. For the entire proceedings they could only muster four shots on target.

They were also as porous as a sieve at the back. Following their weekend loss, City Greens dropped to the bottom of league table while Tigers moved to position nine from 10 in the 12-team league.

Hosts, (GNT) grabbed the lead on the 15th minute through captain Mompati Mmeshe who converted from the penalty spot after he was fouled by City Greens goalkeeper, Ookeditse Mokote inside the goal area.

The goal appeared to have boosted the confidence of the GNT players. They started briskly exchanging neat passes and going forward more often. In the 24th minute, City Greens defender, Kemoneetse Mangwedi nearly turned the ball into his own net following miscommunication with the goalkeeper. However the ball went inches wide.

GNT missed another notable opportunity in the 31st minute. Mmeshe who had a very eventful match shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat. The hosts solidified their lead a minute later. This time around Mmeshe made amends for his earlier horrible miss when he coolly connected with a cross from left to send Mokote the wrong way, in the process sealing his brace. GNT maintained a 2-0

lead until after the break.

On return, the felines continued with their attack minded approach and, for their persistence, they were eventually rewarded in the 55th minute. After he was set up by Mmeshe, former TAFIC forward, Mbatshi Machongo unleashed a very powerful shot from the edge of the goal area, which gave Mokote no chance.

However, despite their dominating play, GNT where caught napping in the 77th minute. Apparently, when the team’s defence failed to deal with a seemingly innocuous cross from right, substitute Karabo Bafana unleashed a shot from close range that ricocheted inside the net.

GNT could have taken the lead beyond reach five minutes from time. Instead of easily finding the back of net, an unmarked Machongo sent the ball straight at the goalkeeper. It was 3-1 at fulltime.

In another notable fixture played on Saturday Sua Flamingoes maintained their unbeaten run in the league after they defeated Eleven Angels at home.

The win means that Flamingoes now have 18 points from seven outings. Second placed Nico United dropped points at home after playing to a goalless draw against Green Lovers. United have accumulated 15 points from seven matches.

The Teams

GNT: Segolame Jobe, Keabetswe Mpitse, Goitsemodimo Dickson, Koziba Gibson, Oratile Dongwana, Jason Delu, Mmeshe, Machongo (Wazha Sethuro),Goitseone Moseki, Babotseng Maphosa, Otsile Mofentse

City Greens: Mokote, Kamogelo Ngada, Gomolemo Mokowe, Mangwedi, Oabile Chuma, Carlos Penny, Moses Maphondo, Keithile Setlhare, Golebaone Baopedi, Bakang Malabola