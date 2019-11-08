A competition for young people in Botswana to propose innovative solutions to address threats posed by climate change was launched on 28 October, 2019.

The competition is open to all young people in Botswana under the age of 35, and has run from October 28 and is to end on November 15. Those wishing to enter the competition are expected to submit a two-page concept paper to be adjudicated by a panel of expert judges. The top three winners will clinch great technology-based prizes including laptops and tablets.

All are encouraged to apply, and the winning idea could come from any sector or discipline, from drought management to sustainable agricultural production; urban planning and transportation, to name just a few.

This project is supported by the Delegation of the European Union.

The Head of Delegation of the European Union to Botswana and SADC, Ambassador Jan Sadek, said

“It is the young people who will be affected by the effects of climate change more than anyone, which is why we saw it fit to create the Youth Climate Change Challenge. We hope this competition will energise young people into thinking about their role in the climate change response, and more broadly spark a dialogue about our shared future.”

Eligible people wishing to enter the competition should send a two-page proposal to climatechangechallengebw@gmail.com on or before the competition deadline of November 15. Guidelines and terms and conditions can be found on the ‘EU in Botswana’ Facebook page: www.facebook.com/euinbotswana

For more information please contact:

Bester Gabotlale, Delegation of the European Union to Botswana & SADC Phone: +267 3610003/72112660

Bester.gabotlale@eeas.europa.eu