One of the popular local dance crew, Mobini Academy which also offers dancing lessons for the youth will host Clothing in Style Fashion Show featuring local brands at the National Museum and Art Gallery on November 29, 2019.

In an interview with the founder, Tumiso Thomas, he said the fashion aspect came from the fact that Mobini was only regarded as a dance company while it also did clothing. He further explained that they realised that a majority of people in arts were limited by the fact that they were only known for one craft they did.

In view of that, he stated that they would like to shed a light that they did more than just dance.

He added that the event would also give other artists an opportunity to showcase their brands. Thomas said besides a dancing school, they have numerous other merchandises. That is, they have realised that there was a lack of support when it came to local brands, hence the initiative to get local brands out there through the new arrangement.

“This event is for people to realise that our industry has so much to offer yet is given little priority. Mobini will also showcase its merchandise and have a performance in the lineup as well.

The ambiance we want to set for this show is that everything is intertwined and is a greater force together hence the infusion of fashion, dance and comedy. It shows each craft compliments the other even if they are different in the arts sectors,” he said. Moreover, Thomas said merchandises of different brands would be on sale at the event. He said brands such as

Mobini, Monyopi, Okavango, O.Lep, Butterfly to mention a few would showcase their pieces at the event. Meanwhile, Kabelo Tiro known, as Skavenja will showcase his brand Monyopi, DJ Quin Diaz, Blek Square the brand. BerryHeart will be grace the occasion.

Mobini Academy provides a worthwhile dance experience to both old and young people willing to learn the art of dancing. It caters for schools, individuals and companies. Thomas said they perform numerous dance genres in the field of what they teach. They teach dances such as capoeira, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz and Afro fusion.

“Young people tend to find ways of passing time through very unethical acts if their attention is not towards something that requires them to be fully engaged. With Mobini, we have found that engaging the youth with dance changes a lot of things such as behaviour, academics and social aspect of life.

We had previously hosted successful shows that have truly opened the minds of many about the craft dance. We have taken part of Boipuso Ensemble yearly,” he said.

He added that they are currently teaching dance at Phakalane English Medium schools and choreographed Stanbic Bank to victory in their interbank competition. He also said they shared stage with numerous pacesetters such as Simmy, Ringo, Sun El and many more. The event starts at 7:30pm. Tickets sell for P100 single and P180 double. Students with valid IDs pay P75 for entrance.