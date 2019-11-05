Attorneys for former spy chief Isaac Kgosi have informed the Regional Magistrate's Court that their client is ready to travel back to Botswana from Malaysia.
Attorney Thabiso Tafila appearing with Unoda Mack told Regional Magistrate Masilo Mathaka that they received communication from Kgosi yesterday saying his condition has been reviewed and he is ready to come back home. Tafila said they expect him to be back in Botswana by the end of November. Kgosi has been in Malaysia for several months receiving medical treatment.
For his part the prosecutor Thato Dibeela submitted that they propose that the matter be called for status hearing on December 3, 2019. Kgosi is accused of exposing agents of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) service to the public.
According to the charge
“The accused person, Kgosi, on or about February 18, 2019 at Extension 6 obstructed X and Y who are officers of the DIS in the execution of their duties by verbally assaulting them,” the charge sheet reads.