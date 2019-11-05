Isaac Kgosi during his arrest in January this year PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Attorneys for former spy chief Isaac Kgosi have informed the Regional Magistrate's Court that their client is ready to travel back to Botswana from Malaysia.

Attorney Thabiso Tafila appearing with Unoda Mack told Regional Magistrate Masilo Mathaka that they received communication from Kgosi yesterday saying his condition has been reviewed and he is ready to come back home. Tafila said they expect him to be back in Botswana by the end of November. Kgosi has been in Malaysia for several months receiving medical treatment.

For his part the prosecutor Thato Dibeela submitted that they propose that the matter be called for status hearing on December 3, 2019. Kgosi is accused of exposing agents of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) service to the public.

According to the charge

sheet, count one of the offence is the prohibition of disclosure of identity. The particulars of the offence are that the accused person, Kgosi, between February 18 and 25, 2019 in Gaborone took photographs of officers as well as the identity cards of the officers engaged in a covert operation of DIS. On count two he is charged with obstructing officers and support staff.

“The accused person, Kgosi, on or about February 18, 2019 at Extension 6 obstructed X and Y who are officers of the DIS in the execution of their duties by verbally assaulting them,” the charge sheet reads.