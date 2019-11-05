The accused persons in the BancABC P20 million theft case will resume in court on December 3, 2019 for status hearing.

In the short proceedings this morning, the prosecutor Tebo Monyeki and the defense counsel, Kabo Motswagole and Unoda Mack, set early December for status hearing. Monyeki also told the court that the state is contemplating substituting a charge sheet.

The accused persons are Trevor Boiteko, Omphemetse Kedikilwe and Mooketsi Kedikilwe. The trio is accused of acting together and stole $2,064 239.49 about P20 million belonging to BancABC.

According to the charge

Banners

sheet, they face theft contrary to section 264 read with section 271 of the Penal Code.

Particulars of the offence are that, the trio in their own personal capacity together with a company, Waltord Holdings represented by Omphemetse as its director, and another one Boldmark Engineering represented by Mooketsi as its director, between October 9, 2018 and January 10, 2019 acted together and stole money from the bank.