  3. Swearing-in and Inauguration of President Masisi

THALEFANG CHARLES Monday, November 04, 2019
President Mokgweetsi Masisi signing after swearing-in PICS. THALEFANG CHARLES
President Mokgweetsi Masisi was on November 1, 2019 sworn-in as Botswana's fith president on Friday. Masisi becomes the president after the Botswana Demcratic Party (BDP) won the elections that were held on October 23. Masisi was first sworn-in on April 1, 2018 after Ian Khama completed his term.
Former President Festus Mogae
Zambian President Edgar Lungu and Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa
UDC VP Dumelang Saleshando and wife Dineo Saleshando
