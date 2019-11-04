FNB Botswana

As part of its bid to reward customer loyalty and encourage digital, safe and secure transactions, First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) has launched the 2019 edition of ‘Swipe & Win’, competition.

This year, the contest promises more excitement.

The competition, which runs for a period of three months from October 7 until December 31, 2019 and targets customers all over Botswana, is expected to give more value to the bank’s retail customers than the previous years.

In the last two editions of the competition, the bank awarded one car at the end of the competition as the grand prize.

This year, however, the competition has been taken up a notch with customers having the opportunity to win three cars and weekly cash prizes for the three months of the competition.

FNBB’s Head of Consumer Sub-segment and Card Issuing, Tshepiso Scheffers said: “We have always tried to align with market trends in selecting the grand prize.

This year we are giving away three VW Polo Highlines as the monthly grand prizes and total of P150,000 in cash prizes, which will be made of weekly draws. More customers therefore stand a chance to win”.

“Swipe & Win is one of the ways we use to get closer to our customers, reward them for their loyalty and encourage safe and secure transactional behaviour for day-to-day spending.

This is because using an FNB card for payment provides tracking and traceable means of transacting thus ensuring efficient money management as opposed to withdrawing cash and not having an automated account of one’s spending.

Moreover, swipes done from

FNB transactional accounts’ debit and credit cards are free of charge they minimise the risk of losing cash,” she added.

“This competition is particularly relevant as we get into the festive season, a period characterised by higher than usual spend. We have therefore positioned the competition to encourage customers to choose the safest option to transact.

To add to the festivities, customers will be rewarded by increasing their opportunity to earn Cashback Rewards, win weekly cash prizes or be the ultimate winner of one of three VW Polo Highlines. The competition is therefore certainly a win-win opportunity.”

The three instalments of the grand finale draw will be held in Palapye, Francistown and Maun for October, November and December respectively. For each draw, winners will be drawn from all entries across the country.

For customers to stand a chance to win the grand prize, they need to do a minimum of five swipe transactions each month, upon which they will be automatically entered into the competition.

Since the beginning of the competition on October 7, P20,000 worth of weekly cash prizes have been given away, and the first VW Polo Highline up for grabs will be won at the first grand finale in Palapye on November 9.

The competition is exclusive to FNB Botswana cardholders, who are 18 years and older, and whose accounts are in good standing.