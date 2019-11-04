Kgosi Letang Segaise

Today marks three months since the tragic death of Rakops chief, Letang Segaise (96) who went missing and was later found burnt to ashes in his car.

Police are determined to ensure the story ends with the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for bringing the old man’s life to an end.

In an interview the Botswana Police Service’s deputy public relations officer, senior superintendent Near Bagali said investigations on the death of the chief were ongoing.

“Investigations for murder case remain open up until the suspects are arrested and the police will not rest until the killer or killers have been arrested,” he said.

Bagali said the investigation team, with the help of other law enforcement partners, has engaged in a great amount of investigative work to uncover and collect evidence to identify the killer(s).

Bagali said the idea is for the people or the person responsible for the death to be held accountable by the judicial system.

He pleaded with members of the public to support their efforts by providing any information that they could use or help to arrest the suspect(s).

Kgosi Segaise went missing in August together

with his silver grey Honda CRV and a month later police discovered a burnt car in the outskirts of the village that was then identified as his.

Then, the police and his family suspected foul play because they had engaged helicopters to simplify the search, but were shocked to discover the deceased’s car in an area where they had combed prior to finding his body.

They also said the incident relating to the discovery appeared fresh.

Segaise’s grandson Samuel Letang said the family is offering P50, 000 to anyone who can help and inform the police with any information that could lead to the arrest of their father’s killer(s).

He also said the family remains adamant that their father was abducted and killed. Letang however remained hopeful that the police would help locate and arrest their father’s killers.

“The police are still busy with investigations and have been interrogating us as the family in an effort to establish what could have transpired,” Letang said.