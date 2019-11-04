A highway in Molepolole. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Two siblings were killed while their companion sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Molepolole on Saturday afternoon.

The two sisters and their surviving male companion were walking by the roadside when they met their fate.

District traffic officer, Superintendent Kaleba Mabotlenyane confirmed the accident adding that his office was investigating the matter.

“It looks like the driver, a 29-year-old man, lost control of the car and hit the trio who were walking by the roadside facing the same direction as the car.

After hitting them the driver of the car drove away, but the police later located and arrested him,” he said.

Mabotlenyane said the three were rushed to Scottish Livingstone Hospital, where upon arrival the younger sister, 19, was certified dead by the doctors. He further said the remaining two who were seriously injured were referred to Princess Marina Hospital (PMH).

“On arrival the other sister, aged 22-years-old was also certified dead by the doctors at PMH. The sole survivor, 22-year-old man, is still in hospital where he is receiving

medical attention,” Mabotlenyane said.

The traffic boss said the driver is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Asked about the charge the suspect is likely to face, Mabotlenyane said the driver who was under the influence of alcohol may be charged with causing death by careless driving.

Mabotlenyane pleaded with pedestrians to be cautious when walking by the roadside, pay attention to what is happening around them and face oncoming traffic at all times.

He also called on motorists to be observant, cautious and ensure that they are vigilant to pedestrians on the road to avoid unnecessary fatal accidents.

Mabotlenyane also raised a concern about escalating fatal road accidents in his policing area stating that his office has established that drinking and driving were the major contributing factors to road fatalities.

He said the accidents usually occur on weekends between Molepolole and Letlhakeng with motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.