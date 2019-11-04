Ben Mogotsi

Despite Kasane being tourism industry’s big shots play ground, a teacher-cum-entrepreneur, Benjamin Mogotsi has managed to get his own slice of the cake.

After leaving chalk filled classrooms, Mogotsi never turned back as inspiration and dedication drove him to his success.

Starting with only one-second-hand car, Cars and Guides has grown in leaps and bounds to a fleet of 15 with a staff complement of 20.

As part of the business, they transport tourists to different attraction areas around Kasane, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Namibia offering game drives, boat cruises to mention a few.

Speaking to Business Monitor, Mogotsi said the adoration of nature and adventure lured him to the realisation of his dream of becoming a tour guide.

“I had to sell my personal car and replace it with a seven-seater car suitable for the transportation business. I saved all the profit I made and managed to buy another fleet of cars as time went by,” he said.

According to Mogotsi, through his commitment and discipline, he has managed to expand his business. From hiring a boat to offer boat cruise services to his clientele, Mogotsi now has a boat of his own.

“We have been receiving overwhelming response from both government, local and international tourists. Referrals have also played a crucial role in our development hence

Banners

why I urge all young entrepreneurs out there to always deliver on their promise to the clients,” he said.

To market his business further, he said they have agents in South Africa, Namibia, and Europe just to mention a few. According to Mogotsi, they always have clients throughout the year.

Touching on his expansion plans, Mogotsi intends to open a guesthouse in Lesoma next year in April. The lodge would have an activity centre aimed at providing entertainment to people of the Chobe District. Starting small, Mogotsi said he would also expand it as time goes by.

“I have another plot on which I want to build a lodge on and I am already on plans to approach financial service organisations to assist.

Partnerships are also welcome at this junction because I also want to empower other locals,” he said.

Further, he urged the youth to consider doing partnerships while taking into consideration that premature business partnerships always failed.

“I also want to change my fleet and upgrade as the business is now stable. We value our clientele hence why we would always put them at the core of our business,” he said.