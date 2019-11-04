Zahara

It was raining cats and dogs on Friday night, but night crawlers danced in the rain as Zahara brought down the curtain on the year’s Mascom Live Sessions last event.

The South African songstress, Zahara alongside Botswana’s very own songbird Amantle Brown headlined yet another instalment titled Soul Sister edition at Botswana Craft preceded by the inauguration of Botswana’s fifth President, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

On the day, the skies opened, and Gaborone received its first heavy rains of the season, much to the delight of the revellers who seemed to enjoy both the song and rain. A sign of good things!

It was one of the lowly attended editions of the Mascom Live Sessions, as the Sessions are known for pulling capacity crowds, but it was never short of entertainment.

Amantle Brown was curtain-raising for Zahara. The talented singer performed more like her international counterpart. With her live band, Amantle Brown gave a good account of herself.

She performed some of her hit songs including the Follo, which she did with ex-flame Jujuboy.

Song after song, she kept her audience captivated. The Blackmantile hit maker showed some energy on stage as she nicely warmed up the stage for Zahara.

By the time she left the stage, she had her fans eating out of her palm and asking for more.

Zahara

got up on stage around 10pm. At that time, the clouds had gathered and ‘heavily pregnant’ with rain. But the patrons were not shaken as they gathered much closer to the stage to see their icon.

As she immediately picked the tempo, and the rain also started to drizzle as if it were competing for attention with the musician.

The 31-year-old Eastern Cape-born afro-soul singer performed some of her hit songs such as Ndiza, Phendula, Umthwalo, Incwad’encane and Imali much to the delight of her the revellers.

Whilst she continued to dish out song after song together with her two backup vocalists and live band, the rain intensified as if it wanted the show to stop.

However, her fans did not care, as they soaked in the rain and danced along to the soothing sounds of her music.

The talented singer also paid tribute to the late legendary South African singer Brenda Fassie by performing one of her hit songs Vulindlela. In general, it was a beautiful night of good music made even more special by the rain that came down on the day.