Nomcebo Zicode

FRANCISTOWN:It was a night to remember as South African vocalist Nomcebo Zikode delivered a sizzling performance at Pabloz Executive Lounge on Friday night, leaving night crawlers begging for more.

Zikode, who has been coming to Botswana frequently on personal capacity made her debut performance in Francistown.

The artist set the stage on fire with her dance moves and unique deep voice, which melted the hearts of the crowd.

Zikode left an indelible mark with her trademark high-level energy, which threw the audience into a frenzy.

The SA musician did not leave any stone unturned when she sang her hit, Jerusalem that contributed to her rise to stardom in home country.

Zikode wowed the revellers and proved that she had what it takes to be a superstar when she sang Imizamoyamo which got the attendants singing along.

It was memorable night as the crowd was treated to an early Christmas party when she performed Emazulwini and Kobanini.

In an interview with Showtime, Zikode said that she was happy about the attendance of the event.

She also gave gratitude to God for having made it possible for her to give a blazing performing.

Zikode said: “I am so happy to be here .The

Banners

people in Botswana are so nice and welcoming and I will be back very soon.”

She also thanked the Francistowners for their continued support because the turn up was overboard.

The Club spokesperson Bright Monamapi popularly known as Slim was also cheerful that the club was filled to maximum capacity.

Slim who was in a joyous mood said that they managed to deliver the promise to the Francistowners.

He said that with their club everything is possible, as they make sure that their client’s desires are met.

He said:” Our clients choose on whom we should bring to the club at a given date through our Facebook page and ours is just to deliver. Francistowners support deserves a pat in the back because they never disappoint us.”

Monamapi said even though they are more focused on their business which is running the club, their clients security is their main priority hence that’s why they have they personal security and bouncers to make sure that they are safe.