A lot of key players in the beauty industry were so involved in the fashion. PIC: MOMPATI TLHAKANE

After spending three days in the untouched canvas of the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans as an inspiration, 13 designers finally showcased their epic outfits at Masa Fashion Show this past weekend.

The fashion extravaganza was held on the road in front of Masa Square Hotel under the theme, ‘Spotlight on Botswana’.

Just like they promised to bring a Paris like experience, the hotel came close and showcased a one-of-a kind international couture experience. The participating seasoned fashion designers also came through to display proudly Botswana garments.

Designers showcased on the night included Lebo Merafhe of Lebo Merafhe, Tankiso Mathware Botha of Priestly, Lesedi Matlapeng of Kefseddy Designs, Candida & Wedu Montsho of DihDah, Thabiso Dibeela of Thabie D, Delayna Melissa Scott Mmeke of Delayna Scott, Ratanang Morontshe of RA-MOR Designs, Laone Botshoma of Ncagabana, Lerang Eden Keabile of Le-queer, Phomolo Polinyane and Chawada July of Amber Leigh Creations, Katlego Moatshe by Jubilee XXV and Pamela Wame Ntshwarang of Casa de Pamela Designs.

The designers showed attendees that they got range and made them feel something as the models walked along the ramp.

As the theme was shining spotlight on Botswana most of the designers made collections that celebrated Botswana’s roots with dressmaking.

The designers showed variety and served up one of the most complete wardrobes of the season, from the all-black looks to delicate white outfits.

It was also impressive to see a group of these designers who were mostly youthful. This generation of designers embedded so much nature into their design codes and even embraced natural

materials.

The fashion show was impressive overall and most people who attended this year will take that good energy with them back out into the real world.

Most of those designers are so used to making incredibly lovely clothes for their lines and this weekend more than ever, they proved something far lovelier.

They made garments with the right standards, and in the end they treated the country and its citizens and their traditions with care and respect. With a lot of inspiration in Botswana, the designers seemed to have taken their time to truly care about every piece they create.

With great thought they simply made better things that came with great beauty. Speaking about beauty, a lot of key players in the beauty industry were so involved in the fashion show.

The current Miss Botswana 2019/2020 Oweditse Phirinyane was among the models showcasing the designs. She has been so involved as she gears up for Miss World International pageant to be held in the UK next month.

Yet another notable presence at the fashion was Thanolo Keutlwile who won the best model award at the 2019 President’s Day Competition (PDC) fashion show in the female modelling category.

Keutlwile continues to push her catwalk dreams. A model that won the best male award at the PDC, Shepherd Moshanjo was also among the models.