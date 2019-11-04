Township Rollers (in blue) registered their fouth consecutive win while Notwane are still looking for their first win. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Township Rollers stretched their winning streak to four games with a 2-1 win over cross town rivals, Notwane in a BTC Premiership encounter played on Saturday afternoon at the National Stadium.

The win took Popa to the top of the log on Saturday evening before Security Systems played their Sunday afternoon fixture.

As early as the third minute, Tlhalefo Molebatsi whipped a teasing cross into the box but missed both Segolame Boy and Maano Ditshupo.

Popa, after much pressing in the early stages took the lead in the 16th minute. Boy had his initial shot parried back in to play by the goalkeeper; Lemponye Tshireletso was at the right spot to tuck it home with his fifth in as many games.

Three minutes later, Boy from a free kick forced a double save from Mabitso Rapowa. Toronto had their first shot on target in the 32nd minute, as Kabelo Dambe parried Mpoeleng Mpoeleng’s long-range strike over the bar.

Langa Mabuli came nearest to level the score with just three minutes to the break. The winger beat his man at the edge of the box but his powerful shot forced a double fist save from Dambe. T

shireletso’s strike was the difference as the two teams went into the interval.

Six minutes into the second half, Metlha Buru made it 1-1 as his deflected shot left Dambe wrong-footed.

Motsholetsi Sikele came close in the 57th minute but failed to giving his side the lead as he diverted his header over the bar. A minute later, Popa’s lead was regained.

Molebatsi got the better of his marker and set up Boy who made

no mistake to give his side the lead. Rapowa superbly denied Tumisang Orebonye just a minute after coming on for Molebatsi, after being put on by Boy’s pass in the 70th minute.

Seven minutes later, Orebonye tried to turn provider with a cutback for Boy but the latter shot wide.

“We have been giving everybody hard times but we are getting the goals on the wrong side. We have given Rollers a hard time and I believe that the way we played will give us some confidence.

Mistakes do happen in football but you do not blame the players because you understand the nature of the game,” Notwane’s interim coach, Oupa Kowa said after the game.

His counterpart, Rollers’ Tomas Trucha bemoaned the state of the playing pitch as he lauded Notwane for a brave fight.

“The pitch was not great. Hopefully BPL (Botswana Premier League) will look into it. But coming in to the game, Notwane played well, they put us under pressure, they gave us a hard time. They have been giving everyone a hard time,” he said.

The Teams:

Rollers: Dambe, Kamohelo Matsabu, Brian Botsang, Arnold Mampori, Onkarabile Ratanang, Ivan Mbowa, Ditshupo, Boy, Sikele (Galabgwe Moyana), Tshireletso (Kitso Mpuisang), Molebatsi (Orebonye)

Notwane: Rapowa, Kereng Mpetang, Katlego Koobake, Gift Maworere, Keiponye Mphoyamodimo, Kudzanani Machadzani, Mabuli (Goitseone Bokhutlo), Mpoeleng (Pako Osupile), Thabiso Boti (Thato Moganana), Sthembile Mbuqe, Buru

Rollers 2 (Tshireletso 16th, Boy 58th)

Notwane 1 (Buru 51st)