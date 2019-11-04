You would have had to been hiding under a rock to know that our nation has just gone through a very emotional season of elections.

In the wake of election results, there are always winner and losers. Inevitably, feelings are hurt, money is lost from the campaign trail, and some people are left disappointed.

With this in mind, is there a godly response regardless of your political affiliation? I believe there is Biblical guidance even on this issue.

As I was praying about how to approach this topic, my pastor briefly mentioned some points on Sunday before he preached a sermon on an entirely different matter. I asked him if I could expound upon them for this article.

RENEW our trust in the authority of God.

Romans 13:1-5 - “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.

Consequently, whoever rebels against the authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those who do so will bring judgment on themselves.

For rulers hold no terror for those who do right, but for those who do wrong. Do you want to be free from fear of the one in authority? Then do what is right and you will be commended.

For the one in authority is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for rulers do not bear the sword for no reason.

They are God’s servants, agents of wrath to bring punishment on the wrongdoer. Therefore, it is necessary to submit to the authorities, not only because of possible punishment but also as a matter of conscience.”

There is so much “meat” in these scriptures that I believe I will expand upon it next week!! But for today, I want you to focus on the fact that God is the sovereign King of the UNIVERSE! And No authority on heaven nor on earth is there unless

He allows it and establishes it. When you decide to submit to your authorities, you are being obedient to God. The Bible is clear He places authorities for our benefit.

With authority comes laws and punishments which bring order to our nation. Therefore, as we welcome President Masisi, let us thank God for providing us with a leader and pray that H.E. will submit to God and God will ultimately have His way in our nation using H.E. as a vessel for our GOOD!

REAFFIRM our citizenship in heaven.

Like all other presidents and leaders, there will be a day when the current president is no more. According to the Bible, even Botswana, like every other nation on planet earth will one day not exist.

The Bible teaches that anything in the material physical realm will one day pass away. There will be a time when the whole world will face judgement and a new eternal heaven and a new earth will take the place of what we currently see with our physical eyes.

“So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” 2 Corinthians 4:18.

Ultimately, we are passing through this earth on the way

Banners

to eternity so although we may be temporarily finding our address during our lifetime in Botswana, this is not our permanent home! We need to remember we are destined for a greater purpose, a greater place, and a greater heavenly country and live accordingly.

REFOCUS on our primary mission to seek first His Kingdom.

As believers in the Word of God and the saving power of Jesus Christ, our primary mission is never to be derailed from seeking Him first and His righteousness. Politics can become a dirty and distracting place which shifts our focus. Nations can become corrupt.

People can become disillusioned and discouraged, but ultimately nothing can steal our joy, peace and hope if we put our faith in Christ and seek first to make ourselves obedient to God and His principles.

Imagine how Botswana would shine if people put their full attention into making their lives righteous and aligned to godly principles! Peace, justice, love, truth, light, and all that is good would prevail if we each sought first His Kingdom and his righteousness.

RESPECT our leaders.

“…the authorities are God’s servants, who give their full time to governing. Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honour, then honour”. Romans 13:6-7 God commands us to respect our leaders and their authority in our lives as they give of themselves to govern us.

Thankfully, we live in a democracy where we have a say in who our leaders are. Courts and laws exist to hold them accountable to leading with fairness and justice, and I believe we SHOULD do that as a true democracy exists BY the people and FOR the good OF the people.

However, as long as that person sits in that seat of authority, respecting them and that office is not an option. It is a biblical command.

RESOLVE to be peacemakers.

Over and over in the New Testament, we are told that Jesus commands us to love our enemies, to bless those who persecute us, and to pray for those who do evil.

Our job then is to be law abiding citizens who seek to promote peace in and around us, not to stir up rebellion. As alluded to above, do not hear me say we should be doormats who don’t use our democratic God given voices to speak out against corruption and injustice, but there are proper channels of justice and there are channels which are used to simply promote disorder and disunity.

I do not believe it is Biblical for us to provoke anger in others, but rather I believe blessed are those among us who are peacemakers and act in love in all we do and say.

Contact: askthaba@gmail.com or Facebook page: Talking with the Thabas

Ashley Thaba is a popular motivational speaker and life coach. She is the author of the well-known books, Dive In and Conquering the Giants. She also facilitates corporate team building and wellness activities. You can view some of her work on her YouTube channel: Ashley Thaba.