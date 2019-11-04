BR Highlanders defender, Mompati Oabile chasing him. PIC: KEAOGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: TAFIC and BR Highlanders played to a 1-1 draw at the Obert Itani Chilume Stadium on Saturday.

Despite dominating possession throughout the game, TAFIC failed to convert any shot on target in the first half while Highlanders would rue countless opportunities that they created but failed to convert in both halves.

The TAFIC rearguard manned by veteran defender, Gobonyeone ‘Shoes’ Selefa was guilty of failing to clear crosses that Highlanders piled in the 16th area, but were lucky because Highlanders failed to score from those countless opportunities.

TAFIC’s lanky midfielder, Kagisano Mungu was a marvel to watch but would have to improve on his stamina and marking skills if he has to make meaningful impact for the Matchimenyenga Boys.

In the first half, Thato Mosweu of TAFIC missed a glorious opportunity when he made a shot over the bar instead of simply slotting the ball past Highlanders’ goalkeeper, Michael Pepukane.

Highlanders kept on piling pressure on TAFIC but TAFIC goalkeeper, Abdenico Morapedi who was having a good game thwarted their efforts.

Highlanders broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Kealeboga Oitsile benefited from sloppy defending from TAFIC in the 18th area to slot the ball past Morapedi.

TAFIC kept on dominating possession but their lack of composure and communication inside the box let them down.

Towards the end of the first half, Highlanders could have scored from a corner kick but indecision inside the box let them down.

TAFIC equalised a few minutes after the second half when Thato Mosweu scored a grass cutter which left Pepukane

Banners

sprawled on the turf following a neat exchange of passes between TAFIC midfielders.

TAFIC kept on dominating possession and could have scored an avalanche of goals in the second stanza had they being composed in the box.

Highlanders were giving TAFIC problems in the left flank but they failed to capitalise on crosses that they pummelled in the 18th area.

Mosweu could have bagged three points for TAFIC but his scorcher was well saved by Pepukane’s good acrobatic skills. Mosweu who was having a good game missed another glorious opportunity on the 87th minute when he shot the ball over the bar instead of being composed and slot the ball past Pepukane.

After the game, TAFIC’s Saul Chaminuka said his charges played fairly well although they failed to convert a few chances that they created.

He said that his players should be tactical and precise if they want to win games. His Highlanders counterpart Blessing Moyo bemoaned the many chances that they created in both halves, but failed to convert. He blamed concentration lapse for TAFIC’s equaliser.

The teams:

BR Highlanders: Michael Pepukane, Mompati Oabile, Thabang Mooketsi, Leteng Legopelo, Keabetswe Obonetse, Emmanuel Sekwena, Ototeng Dintwa, Kealeboga Oitsile (Goitseone Legopelo), Boikobo Osupile, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Tumelo Mazebedi

TAFIC: Abednico Morapedi, Mogomotsi Samson, Gobonyeone Selefa, Rockie Nkwe, Amogelang Reetsang, Bose Ramontsho, Botshelo Mafoko (Boitshoko Zikhale), Uyapo Thibathuwe, Kagisano Mungu, Upago Dekesha (Mmilili Makwekwe), Thato Mosweu

TAFIC 1 (Mosweu 50th)

Highlanders 1 (Otsile 31st)