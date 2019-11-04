Orapa United were ruthless against Miscellaneous on Saturday

SEROWE: Orapa United celebrated their clean sweep of the Orange FA Cup awards with a sure performance when they laid half a dozen on Miscellaneous on an easy Saturday afternoon at Serowe Sports Complex.

Their composed possession football, akin to a training ground routine, paid dividends against a dazed ‘Tse Nala’ 10 minutes after the start of the match.

Gofaone Mabaya miscued a strike when he found himself at the end of a failed clearance from the defenders. The ball fell for unmarked Kobamelo Kebaikanye in the box who beat the hapless goalkeeper to the near post.

Kebaikanye came close three minutes later after a great set up by Mabaya. He bolted a rocket from 20 yards to pull a decent save from the goalkeeper.

Miscellaneous asked their first question at the Ostriches end 20 minutes into the half. Kaelo Kgano rolled a back pass for Amos Nyoni.

The latter did not hesitate but the alert Lesenya Malapela soundly collected his well-taken low drive.

Composure failed Molaodi Tlhalefang on top of the minute. He wasted a glorious chance after beating Tapiwa Nyamandjiva for paces into the box. The Tse Nala marksman skied his effort with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The Miscellaneous defenders were caught napping on top of the hour mark. Kebaikanye picked Mbatshi Elias with a pinpoint pass between two central defenders and his tap in was so easy he did not celebrate.

The visitors continued exploiting the distraught host’s defence. They drilled another dagger in concentration time. Elias went past two misplaced markers and rolled an easy ball for Swere to tap home before the break.

Two minutes from the dugout it was four. The Swere and Elias combination continued haunting the hosts. Swere twisted and turned in front of the defenders before laying a telling pass to Elias. He calmly plucked into the net.

The striker wasted an opportunity for a hat=trick a minute later when Allen Ndodole sent him against the keeper. He failed to pick

Banners

the spot; instead, he shot directly at the attacking goalkeeper.

Substitute, Omaatla Kebatho made a difference with his first touch on top of the hour mark. He posted a dangerous cross that the goalkeeper failed to deal with. Abdallah Riziki pounced and drilled a shot past a maze of defenders in the goalmouth.

The hosts were suffocated by a well-commanded midfield of Riziki, Ndodole and Lawrence Ndunga. They arrived at the Ostriches end for the first time in the half on the 70th minute after Nyamandjiva had committed an unforced corner-kick.

Ndunga came close when he latched onto a long pass but saw his lob go inches wide the open posts after beating the attacking goalkeeper.

He made it right on the 79th minute. He latched onto another long pass and clinically beat the goalkeeper to the far post.

Powe failed to drill the final dagger when the goalkeeper had parried a Mpho Kgaswane long-range effort onto his path. He saw his header against an empty goal sail wide.

His coach Mogomotsi ‘Teenage’ Mpote was nonetheless a happy man. He said they did everything to the textbook.

“The transition was perfect, we executed ourselves properly but there is room for improvement. It is good to score and not concede,” he said.

His Miscellaneous counterpart Otsile ‘Chippa’ Koolese was lost for words. “There is nothing to say. We were outclassed in all departments. We did nothing right.”

The teams:

Miscellaneous: Kagiso Moganetsi (Thapediso Ranthaka), Bokani Leeto, Onalethata Obopile, Oganne Lesokola, Oabile Bathusi, Onalenna Molelekwa, Nyoni (Mucheka Longwane), Itumeleng Mabuaaeme, Kgano, Tlhalefang, Enerst Ngwaga (Pako Modikwa)

Orapa United: Malapela, Kgaswane, Mooketsi Hlabano, Nyamandjiva, Oabile Makopo, Ndunga, Riziki, Gofaone Mabaya (Onkemetse Powe), Kobamelo Kebaikanye, Ndodole, Elias (Kebatho)

Miscellaneous 0

Orapa 6 (Kebaikanye 10th, 44th, Elias 30th, 47th, Riziki 60th, Kebatho 79th)