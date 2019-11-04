Joshua Bondo was named the Orange FA Cup referee of the tournament. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Orapa United left back, Mothusi Johnson, was named the Orange FA Cup best player at the awards ceremony held on Friday in Gaborone as he took home P40,000 in prize money.

Johnson played a sterling role and helped his side beat Township Rollers in the final.

His teammates, Omaatla Kebatho and Lesenya Malapela received the top goalscorer and goalkeeper of the tournament awards while their coach, Mogomotsi Mpote beat others to win the best mentor award.

Top referee, Joshua Bondo was named the referee of the tournament while the assistant referee award went to Mogomotsi Morakile.

The newly-introduced category of the superfan of the tournament went to Rollers supporter, Luka Daniel who took home P10,000 in prize money.

The players could not attend the event as they were preparing for a league encounter against Miscellaneous the following day.

Orapa United took home P700,000 for winning the competition. The second edition of the tournament is set to kick off with a draw on Friday and it is expected to run until mid-December.

Orange is sponsoring the competition to the

tune P4.2 million per season for three seasons.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Orange Botswana chief executive officer (CEO), Patrick Benon said the tournament was well-received throughout the entire country.

He said as the sponsor they remained grateful and motivated to continue to be bolder and better.

Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti pointed out that after a decade of absence from the football arena, the Orange FA Cup has changed the football mood in the country.

He said it did not only expose the talent of unpolished football gems in the villages, but also brought wealth of experience to those who dream to make it in the Botswana Premier League (BPL) and beyond.

He also took time to recognise the contribution of Orange Botswana to the sport and expressed his appreciation for the company’s decision to make a huge investment in football.