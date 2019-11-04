Mogoditshane Fighters are setting the pace in the lower division

Mogoditshane Fighters have taken control of the Debswana First Division South following their 1-0 victory over Matebejane in the Mogoditshane derby played on Saturday.

They have now opened a three-point gap at the top of the league table with 18 points from eight games. It was their sixth victory this season.

Fighters kick started the season on a low note and lost their season opener against Mochudi Centre Chiefs. However they have since made amends earlier in the season and have been enjoying a wining streak under the tutelage of former player, Tiroyamodimo Mohambi. Chiefs on the other hand have received contrasting fortunes.

They started the season brightly and were regarded as the favourites for promotion. However, things turned bad when rumours of their former coach, Boyo Radipotsane surfaced of him joining Jwaneng Galaxy as an assistant coach.

His last match for Chiefs before he joined Galaxy was a draw against village rivals, Mochudi Rovers. Since then Chiefs have now registered a victory in three matches.

They have lost two and drew two in the last four games. Their latest draw was Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Black Forest who also kissed Premier League football goodbye at the end of last season. Chiefs are currently sitting at position six with 12 points.

Uniao Flamengo Santos who were breathing

on Fighters’ neck before the weekend matches suffered a 1-0 loss to Mochudi Rovers on Saturday. They, however, remain in position two with 15 points from eight games. Masitaoka and Holy Ghost registered important wins against Jwaneng Fighters and Ncojane Youngsters respectively.

Masitaoka have since moved to position three with 14 points while Holy Ghost are at position four. They have the same number of points although Masitaoka have a superior goal difference.

Jwaneng Fighters who last season qualified for the promotional playoffs are having it tough this season. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the log with only four points from eight games.

Up north, Sua Flamingoes have kept their position at the top of the log standings with 15 points from seven games while early pacesetters, Nico United remained at position two with 14 points.

Sua Flamingoes played to a 0-0 draw against Sankoyo Bush Bucks while the game between Nico United and Maun Tigers also ended in stalemate.

Tonota FC who only gained promotion this season are yet to win a single game. They are rooted at the bottom with only four points from seven games.