FRANCISTOWN: Just like in Virgil’s famous book, “The Aeneid”, one may not be off the target to say that Gaseitse Mabutho’s political fate was already determined before he won the recent general elections.

Recently, Mabutho who refers himself as a Botswana Congress Party (BCP) independent candidate (Mokoko in the vernacular) showed his competitors a clean pair of heels during recent general elections at Boikhutso ward in the Francistown South constituency.

Mabutho would be the only independent councillor at the Francistown City Council chambers following his historic win.

Just like a Tsunami which destroys all in its wake, one of Mabutho’s casualties was the president of Botswana Peoples Party (BPP), Motlatsi Molapisi, who was assigned by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) to represent it at Boikhutso ward during this year’s general elections.

Molapisi was given the go-ahead to represent the UDC because the BPP came second after the BDP in the 2014 general elections.

In an interview with this publication, Mabutho said that even though BCP is still an affiliate of the UDC, he is still refers to himself as ‘an independent candidate of the BCP’ though he competed against the UDC-which is made up of BPP, BNF and BCP.

Asked about his political future after he won the Boikhutso ward with 366 votes followed by the BDP and UDC with 317 and 256 votes respectively, Mabutho said that he is yet to decide on the matter.

He said: “I still consider myself to be a member of the BCP in good standing but I am not ready to discuss anything in relation to returning to the UDC. For now, ke Mokoko wa BCP.”

Asked why he took a decision to contest the elections as an independent candidate, Mabutho replied: “I took that decision because I believed that the ward was a BCP stronghold and the BCP stood a better chance of wrestling it from the BDP. I also fancied my chances that I would do better after the BDP won the ward in 2014.”

Mabutho narrated that his political misfortunes at Boikhutso started in 2009 when he wanted to represent the BCP but was told to give Robert Mosweu, who later won the ward, a chance.

He said

that in 2014 the BCP told him to stand aside and support a family friend who was contesting in the ward.

The family member, Mabutho added, later lost the ward to Themba Mbambo of the BDP while Molapisi came second with a difference of just four votes when he represented the UDC.

By then, the BCP was not an affiliate of the UDC.

After the UDC decided to field Molapisi because he came second to the BDP in 2014, Mabutho said that he decided to stand as an independent candidate because he felt that he had better prospects of wrestling the ward from the BDP than Molapisi in 2019.

Mabutho said that while the UDC supported Molapisi, the opposite was not true on the ground as the electorate supported him (Mabutho).

Quizzed about the Mabutho issue, the regional chairperson of the BCP in Francistown region Samuel Moribame conceded that Mabutho ceased to be a member of the UDC after he decided to stand for elections as an independent.

However, Moribame explained that Mabutho was forced by circumstances beyond his control to stand as an independent candidate.

Moribame said: “In short, I still regard Mabutho as a member of the BCP. He was the chairperson of the BCP in Francistown South before he stood as an independent candidate. When he wanted to stand for elections in 2009, he acceded to the request of the party when it said he should pave way for Robert Mosweu who fortunately won the ward.

He listened to the party again in 2014 when it requested that he should pave way for another person. He felt hard done by the BCP when for the third time it decided that he should not stand again in 2019 after the BCP joined the UDC.”

Moribame also said that someone he did not reveal told him that Mabutho would soon retrace his steps to the BCP.

He added that they would welcome Mabutho with open hands once he decides to rejoin the party.