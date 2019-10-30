FRANCISTOWN: A man who is allegedly sexually attracted to children appeared in court yesterday to face three counts of rape.

The state alleges that Onalenna Masitha, 28, a security officer raped his three victims in October during different dates that are unknown to the prosecution at Somerset East location.

The alleged victims are Masitha’s neighbours at Somerset East. Two of them are aged seven while one is six-years-old.

Sub-inspector Cecilia Nchochi applied for the matter to be referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“I also apply for another

Banners

mention date to be set. The state is also not opposed to the accused being granted conditional bail,” Nchochi said.

Magistrate Amantle Lungisani granted Masitha bail on condition that he attends court as and when required, does not interfere with state witnesses, binds himself with P1,500 and not commit any offence while on bail.

Masitha is due in court on December 3, 2019 for status hearing.