 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The country’s merchandise trade deficit was pegged at P1.4 billi...
FRANCISTOWN: A man who is allegedly sexually attracted to children app...
The Gaborone High Court today denied former Directorate of Intelligenc...
Scientists have pinpointed the homeland of all humans alive today to a...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Alleged paedophile gets bail

Alleged paedophile gets bail

LEBOGANG MOSIKARE Wednesday, October 30, 2019
FRANCISTOWN: A man who is allegedly sexually attracted to children appeared in court yesterday to face three counts of rape.

The state alleges that Onalenna Masitha, 28, a security officer raped his three victims in October during different dates that are unknown to the prosecution at Somerset East location. 

The alleged victims are Masitha’s neighbours at Somerset East. Two of them are aged seven while one is six-years-old. 

Sub-inspector Cecilia Nchochi applied for the matter to be referred to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

“I also apply for another

Banners
mention date to be set. The state is also not opposed to the accused being granted conditional bail,” Nchochi said. 

Magistrate Amantle Lungisani granted Masitha bail on condition that he attends court as and when required, does not interfere with state witnesses, binds himself with P1,500 and not commit any offence while on bail. 

Masitha is due in court on December 3, 2019 for status hearing.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Saaa! Go and get him boy.

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners