In preparation for the much-anticipated Masa Square Hotel (MSH) Fashion Show, billed for November 2, 2019 Masa Square Hotel has partnered with Botswana Tourism Organisation to put the spotlight on Botswana designers.

The participating 13 designers had spent three days in the untouched canvas of the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans set as the inspiration for designers and backdrop to their designs’ photo shoots while at Pelican Lodge and the Elephant Sands Lodge.

The shoot was held in and around Nata village, including at the famous Bird Sanctuary. Speaking on the partnership, Masa Square Hotel sales and marketing manager, Botho Mogami said their fashion show theme this year is titled ‘Shining the Spotlight on Botswana’.

“And what better way, we thought, to set the tone for the big event in the heart of the capital than pairing local designers, makeup artists and photographers with the natural beauty of Botswana,” she revealed.

Mogami explained that this excursion also inspired the designers and artists to think outside the box when designing their fashion show pieces, with true Botswana magic.

“This is indeed the hotel’s commitment to continuing to redefine the local creative and textile industry for the better, through strengthening cross-industry relationships and creating opportunities for growth,” she highlighted.

Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) eco-tourism marketing executive, Dawson Ramsden said they could not be any more excited to have

partnered with Masa Square Hotel in contributing towards the ‘Spotlight on Botswana’ theme.

“We look forward to seeing what looks and styles were inspired from the Makgadikagadi excursion. Our destination choice was deliberate and purposeful, as we wanted to highlight landscapes that are internationally known and that we as Batswana are extremely proud of,” he highlighted.

Designers showcasing this year include Lebo Merafhe of Lebo Merafhe, Tankiso Mathware Botha of Priestly, Lesedi Matlapeng of Kefseddy Designs, Candida & Wedu Montsho of DihDah, Thabiso Dibeela of Thabie D, Delayna Melissa Scott Mmeke of Delayna Scott, Ratanang Morontshe of RA-MOR Designs, Laone Botshoma of Ncagabana, Lerang Eden Keabile of Le-queer, Phomolo Polinyane and Chawada July of Amber Leigh Creations, Katlego Moatshe by Jubilee XXV and Pamela Wame Ntshwarang of Casa de Pamela Designs.

Masa Fashion Show is set to showcase a one-of-a kind international couture experience, which will see 13 of the country’s seasoned fashion designers, display their proudly Botswana garments, as the hotel transforms the streets of Gaborone’s Central Business District into a spectacular runway, collaborating for the third-year with the incomparable Jan Malan of Umzingeli Productions.



