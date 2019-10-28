German-based singer Nomina will finally launch her latest single, Amadlozi in Botswana. PIC: MOMPATI TLHANKANE

German-based Afro R&B-Pop singer, Nomina, will finally launch her latest single, Amadlozi in Botswana on October 31, 2019 at one of Gaborone’s trending nightclubs, Bahama Lounge.

The artist who was born in Zimbabwe and was raised in Gaborone gained recognition through her debut music video Mamaland, which was a hit with over two million views, is yet to stake a claim in the local market even though she has been doing well internationally.



Her single was released in May this year, but is yet to be launched locally. Music promoter Gilbert ‘PP’ Seagile, who is in charge of her promotions locally, told Arts & Culture that the single has been doing well beyond Botswana borders.

The single was released on platforms such as online and radio and has enjoyed massive rotation. She features her brother Slam, Mendel, and Lewisky who originally composed the instrumentals.

Seagile said the song has broken records overseas by topping radio charts in Germany and the US. The video for the single has also been hugely appreciated after first playing on the 24-hour music channel, MTV Base in early October.

“I

can safely say the reception has been positive. Although the single has been on rotation at radio stations, we saw the need to officially launch it.

It is one of the big songs out there, so we want to tap into the Botswana market, after all, Botswana is her home even though she is based in Germany,” Seagile said.

Seagile added the talented singer is still working on an album, which is likely to be released in early 2020. “Nomina is still working on the album as well. It won’t be ready this year, but definitely early next year.

We want it to be big, and loaded so she is putting it together. It will be her first studio album, so it has to be a good piece of work,” Seagile added.

Through this song, Nomina, real name Pamela Nothando, said she wants to remind African people about their roots and embrace their culture and tradition.

