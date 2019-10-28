Dj Kaizer

Kesaobaka Serapo known in the music industry as DJ Kaizer released his new album dubbed House Inception Volume 2 early last month.

This comes after his album House Inception Volume 1 which released last year gained a lot of recognition in the local music industry.

The new album consists of 15 tracks amongst them been truth featuring Sallie, Khumbaya featuring Motlha, Memories featuring Liquisha, Nyanda nayo to mention a few. The album was released at Drum08 Records.

In an interview, he told this publication that he produced all his songs together with the vocalists composing them. He said after releasing volume one last year, he was inspired to come up with volume two of the album this year after gaining recognition from a great number of his newly acquired fan base.

“When I started my music career, I was looking at our local music industry. I realized that we did not produce music that can be sold to an international market. Our music is always the same. I decided to come up with a rhythm that can attract a fan base beyond local borders,” he explained.

DJ Kaizer who plays Afro-House music’s talent attracted a number of popular local artistes

to work with him. His song ‘Khumbaya’ featuring the talented Mmamotse singer Motlha speaks about love.

It encourages people to love others. One of his beautiful songs from this album is ‘Love Yourself’ featuring Kay Mokaleng where he advises his audience to love themselves before they can love other people. It highlights the importance of loving and respecting themselves before they do other people.

Regarding challenges they face in the local industry, he said newcomers face huge tasks saying it was not easy to find sponsors, which can lead to one giving up their dreams.

He added that promoters wont employ upcoming artists as long as they are not famous which attributes to a lot of talent being dead before being exposed to the local market.

The album can be found digital platforms such as Google play, ITunes, Sportfire and others. The artist can be contacted on FB under the name DJ Kaizer and Instagram DJ Kaizer Kelsy.

He is also play on Yarona FM every Monday at 6:20pm till 7pm on the Magnum Drive Show.

