poster savannah MOVIE POSTER REAL

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has introduced two original feature films, Savannah Skies and The Painting, produced entirely by the MTF Academy’s Class of 2018.

The two films will be broadcast on DStv’s Zambezi Magic (channel 162) - a hyper-local channel that offers a mix of locally produced content for six markets in Southern Africa.

The Painting aired on October 18 2019 at 9pm whilst Savannah Skies is set to broadcast on October 25, 2019 also at 9pm. Both films were filmed on location in Zambia.

MTF Academy Director in the Southern Region, Berry Lwando expressed his delight at the opportunity for the 20 young creatives to launch their feature films on DStv: “The inaugural MTF Class of 2018 is thrilled to tell two authentic African stories developed and produced by these young creatives.

20 young students from seven different countries and vastly different backgrounds created these films as a collective. I am incredibly proud to see these young filmmakers’ names on the credit roll,” he highlighted.

The Painting is a horror film conceptualised and written by Botswana’s Nikita Mokgware and directed by Emanuel Goncalves. The storyline involves a pregnant abstract painter who lives with her husband and son.

The painter is struggling to sell her work due to their not being ‘African’ enough. One morning, she discovers a painting in her house of a woman in full traditional Bemba attire with all the cultural trappings.

This feature film stars award-winning actor Leo Simukoko, actress and poet

Chitalu Kaibele, Barbara Mwaramidze and Sweddy Mwansa alongside a number of budding Zambian actors.

Savannah Skies is a romantic drama film conceptualised and written by Ludmila Mero and Muchemwa Sinkala. It is directed by Joshua Kafumukache It is set around a young woman, who after being left with little to no choice, in an attempt to save her father, is forced into a marriage.

She must navigate her way in a new household, defying her conniving mother-in-law as she pursues her education and learns of an unconfessed love that has been with her all along.

Well-known faces such as famous former Kabanana actress Phenny Walubita who plays the main antagonist role will be seen on screen as well as Angela Nachilongo and a number of new faces.

Regional Director for MultiChoice’s Southern Region, Nyiko Shiburi expressed the company’s pride in showcasing films that demonstrate the success of its investment in the creative industry. “When we launched this MTF initiative, our vision and goal was to deliver shared value where both the business and society benefits from our investment.

Bearing witnessing the result of this initiative through exciting local content that has been produced by these budding film professionals for our platforms is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

We look forward to more content created through this initiative that ignites Africa’s creative industry.”

