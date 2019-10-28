Mandinda Ndlovu. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Gaborone United (GU) director, Nicholas Zakhem has admitted that the club has not made provision for Madinda Ndlovu’s full recovery before the end of the season.

Ndlovu collapsed while taking the team through its paces early September, and was admitted, initially in the intensive care unit at Gaborone Private Hospital, before moving to the general ward.

He is making progress in his recovery but the club has already appointed former Township Rollers coach, Nikola Kavazovic.

Kavazovic is in charge until the end of the season. Zakhem said they did not expect Ndlovu to make a full recovery before the end of the season. “We hope and pray for speedy and full recovery.

Honestly, we never thought of that, however, a realistic decision will be made by the EXCO and we will take it

from there,” Zakhem said.

Ndlovu is one of the most decorated coaches on the local scene with three league titles and a Mascom Top 8 triumph as well.

It is not yet clear whether he will be fit enough to return to the bench before the end of the season.

Zakhem said Ndlovu remains on the payroll, after his recent hospitalisation due to a suspected stroke. “I am going meet him next week, he is still on our payroll,” Zakhem said this week.

Ndlovu joined GU at the beginning of the season, after cutting short his stay at boyhood club, Highlanders of Zimbabwe.

