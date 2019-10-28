Dorcus Makgato says she took a bullet for Batswana. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefhare/Ramokgonami Dorcas Makgato said ‘she took a bullet’ for all by standing up to the former president Ian Khama despite the imminent consequences of losing the elections.

Prior to the elections, Makgato and Khama were involved in an exchange of words during campaign rallies, going back and forth after the latter went to Makgato’s constituency to campaign for Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) Dr. Kesitegile Gobotswang.

In the end, Makgato lost the constituency to Gobotswang after just five years as its MP, making it a historic win for the opposition as they took the constituency from the BDP for the first time since Botswana was born.

Talking to the press following her loss, Makgato said although she did not see the loss coming, she was prepared for it.

“The very simple reason I say I was prepared for it is, I am sure you know the dynamics and the determining factor in these elections is, I decided that given where this country wants to go and what was happening, I am going to bite the bullet for all of you and say the truth in the manner that I see it no matter what the circumstances are, especially against the abuse of the Constitution in particular by the former president.

If the consequence of that action is that the people of this constituency decided not to vote for me, then let it be,” she said.

Despite the brawl she had with the ex-president, Makgato said she held nothing against

him, further stating that Khama, who is currently the patron of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), was at liberty to do anything he wants.

Makgato said the buildup to the elections was characterised by abuse of women while a lot of money poured into it. She said although demeaning as it is, she had to be strong and ‘take it all’ after she was called names and insulted.

She stated that she has no regrets as she performed exceptionally well in Parliament and on the different portfolios under different ministries she headed.

“If the people of this constituency don’t think so, then there is nothing I can do.

I still maintain that Botswana is not a monarchy where kings and chiefs abuse others; we are a Republic. But I am happy that the BDP will get from it with a bigger vote. People have seen what these people were trying to do,” she added.

Makgato said she did not expect President Mokgweetsi Masisi to bring her back to Parliament through the specially elected dispensation.

“I would not put my President under any pressure despite taking the fall for many because it was my decision. I can be anything that I want to be away from politics. I have a life away politics”.

Makgato won the constituency in 2014 against BCP’s Gobotswang.