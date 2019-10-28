Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang

Sefhare/Ramokgonami Member of Parliament (MP) elect, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang has his work cut out for him as he inherits a constituency plunged in a water crisis.

Gobotswang finally won the constituency after several unsuccessful attempts since 2004, wrestling it away from Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Dorcas Makgato, garnering 9,341 votes against her 5,562 votes.

However, the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) vice president, who campaigned under the Umbrella for Democratic Change ticket, will have little time to celebrate as he inherits a constituency facing a serious water crisis that even during election day, some villages went without water.

Jubilant as he was after the final results were announced on Thursday night, Gobotswang admitted that there are big expectations from his constituents to end the water challenge in the area.

Following his victory, Gobotswang told The Monitor that while there are many challenges facing Batswapong at large, first on his mandate is to see to it that his people get water as a basic life necessity.

He said he would then pursue the struggle to bring meaningful change to his tribesmen and women, attempts that started since contesting for elections in 2004.

“My victory is not just about going

to Parliament but to liberate Batswapong tribe.

Our people have suffered discrimination and violation by the Constitution. It is the biggest fight I am yet to pursue.

We deserve to be recognised like any other tribe of this country.

Today our people have shown (will and desire for change) and said enough is enough, we need change,” he said.

He said the infrastructure in the area does not meet world standards for a middle-income country. “I liken the roads in this area to those of countries such as Somalia.

School and health infrastructure are dilapidated so I will make sure that they are dealt with immediately,” he said. The Sefhare/Ramokgonami constituency, formerly Tswapong South has been the ruling party’s stronghold.

However, since 2004 the opposition has been making inroads in the area, with Gobotswang making a close call in the 2009 and 2014 elections against Oreeditse Molebatsi and Makgato respectively.

The constituency was one of the hotly contested during this election year and Gobotswang’s win was history in the making.