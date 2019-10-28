President Mokgweetsi Masisi. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

This year’s general elections were considered to be tightly contested even though the results saw the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) gaining one seat, from its 2014 tally of 37 seats.

The BDP continued its 53-year rule by winning 38 seats in the 2019 polls. The results of the election, however, came with many surprises, which some people did not expect.

While many parties contested in the election, the real competition was between the BDP and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The UDC throughout its campaigns referred to its president, Duma Boko as the ‘incoming president of Botswana’, while BDP members similarly declared that Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi would retain the presidency.

There are quite a number of constituencies, whose results came as a shock to many, amongst them being Gaborone Bonnington South and Gaborone Bonnington North, where the presidents of Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the UDC Boko contested respectively.

The two leaders won the constituencies in the 2014 election by convincing margins and many people did not see them losing the seats, even though, there were some factors, which may have contributed to their losses, for example, the tussle for the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) presidency, which led to the formation of the AP, and the court case between the UDC and the BMD.

BDP’s clean sweep of constituencies in the Southern part of the country set many tongues wagging with many wondering what could have caused such an a huge upset, but social media commentators explained the move, with many indicating that they were ‘voting’ for the president.

The 2019 election saw only three women making it to Parliament, namely: Talitah Monnakgotla, who emerged victorious in the Kgalagadi North constituency, Annah Mokgethi who toppled UDC president Boko at Bonnington North, with a considerable margin, and Naniki Makwinja, who won the Lentsweletau-Mmopane constituency by a huge margin. The three women won under the BDP ticket.

History was made in Serowe constituencies as the BDP lost all the three for the first time in the 53 years that the party has been in power.

constituencies went to the new political kid on the block, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), founded with the support of former president Ian Khama. This, however, was somewhat expected because of the respect the former president commands as Gammangwato Paramount Chief.

The party during the campaigns used the slogan ‘e seng mo go Kgosikgolo’. Serowe West has been won by Tshekedi Khama, fondly referred to as TK under the BPF ticket after resigning from the BDP at the 11th hour, while the other two Serowe constituencies North and South were won by Baratiwa Mathoothe and Leepetswe Lesedi respectively.

The BDP lost a number of constituencies in the Central and Northern parts of the country, but gained a considerable number of constituencies from the Southern districts.

Out of the 57 constituencies, BDP scooped 38, against UDC’s 15, BPF’s 3, and AP’s one. The coming Parliament has many new faces.

How They Voted For Their Members of Parliament

BDP

Kgalagadi North Talitah Monnakgotla

Gantsi North Johane Thiite

Chobe Ronald Shamukuni

Tati East Dr Douglas Letsholathebe

Tati West Simon Mavange

Nata Gweta Polson Majaga

Lobatse Dr. Thapelo Matsheka

Kgalagadi South Sam Brooks

Gaborone Bonnington South Christian Greef

Mogoditshane Tumiso Rakgare

Lerala-Maunatlala Sethabelo Modukanela

Goodhope-Mabule Eric Molale

Francistown East Buti Billy

Gaborone Bonnington North Annah Mokgethi

Gaborone Central Tumisang Healy

Shashe West Fedelis Molao

Lentsweletau/Mmopane Naniki Makwinja

Gaborone South Dumezwini Mthimkhulu

Tlokweng Thulaganyo Segokgo

Thamaga/Kumakwane Palelo Mataosane

Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane

Mmadinare Molebatsi Molebatsi

Kanye North Thapelo Letsholo

Kanye South Dr. Lemogang Kwape

Boteti West Slumber Tsogwane

Moshupa/Manyana Karabo Gare

Mochudi East Mabuse Pule

Molepolole South Kabo Morwaeng

Letlhakeng/Lephephe Liakat Kablay

Gaborone North Mpho Balopi

Gabane/Mmankgodi Kagiso Mmusi

Mmathethe/Molapowabojang Dr. Edwin Dikoloti

Mochudi West Mmusi Kgafela

Boteti East Sethomo Lelatisitswe

Jwaneng/Mabutsane Mephato Reatile

Molepolole North Oabile Ragoeng

Ramotswa Lefoko Moagi

Takatokwane Tshoganetso Leuwe

UDC

Selibe-Phikwe West Dithapelo Keorapetse

Selibe-Phikwe East Kgoberego Nkawana

Nkange Dr. Never Tshabang

Maun West Dumelang Saleshando

Shoshong Aubrey Lesaso

Ngami Carter Hikuama

Maun East Goretetse Kekgonegile

Sefhare/Ramokgonami Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang

Mahalapye East Yandani Boko

Mahapye West David Tshere

Palapye Oneetse Ramogapi

Tonota Pono Moatlhodi

Bobonong Taolo Lucas

Gantsi South Motsamai Motsamai

Okavango Kenny Kapinga

BPF

Serowe West Tshekedi Khama

Serowe North Baratiwa Mathoothe

Serowe South Leepetswe Lesedi

AP

Francistown South Wynter Mmolotsi