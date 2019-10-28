This year’s general elections were considered to be tightly contested even though the results saw the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) gaining one seat, from its 2014 tally of 37 seats.
The BDP continued its 53-year rule by winning 38 seats in the 2019 polls. The results of the election, however, came with many surprises, which some people did not expect.
While many parties contested in the election, the real competition was between the BDP and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).
The UDC throughout its campaigns referred to its president, Duma Boko as the ‘incoming president of Botswana’, while BDP members similarly declared that Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi would retain the presidency.
There are quite a number of constituencies, whose results came as a shock to many, amongst them being Gaborone Bonnington South and Gaborone Bonnington North, where the presidents of Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the UDC Boko contested respectively.
The two leaders won the constituencies in the 2014 election by convincing margins and many people did not see them losing the seats, even though, there were some factors, which may have contributed to their losses, for example, the tussle for the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) presidency, which led to the formation of the AP, and the court case between the UDC and the BMD.
BDP’s clean sweep of constituencies in the Southern part of the country set many tongues wagging with many wondering what could have caused such an a huge upset, but social media commentators explained the move, with many indicating that they were ‘voting’ for the president.
The 2019 election saw only three women making it to Parliament, namely: Talitah Monnakgotla, who emerged victorious in the Kgalagadi North constituency, Annah Mokgethi who toppled UDC president Boko at Bonnington North, with a considerable margin, and Naniki Makwinja, who won the Lentsweletau-Mmopane constituency by a huge margin. The three women won under the BDP ticket.
History was made in Serowe constituencies as the BDP lost all the three for the first time in the 53 years that the party has been in power.
All the
The party during the campaigns used the slogan ‘e seng mo go Kgosikgolo’. Serowe West has been won by Tshekedi Khama, fondly referred to as TK under the BPF ticket after resigning from the BDP at the 11th hour, while the other two Serowe constituencies North and South were won by Baratiwa Mathoothe and Leepetswe Lesedi respectively.
The BDP lost a number of constituencies in the Central and Northern parts of the country, but gained a considerable number of constituencies from the Southern districts.
Out of the 57 constituencies, BDP scooped 38, against UDC’s 15, BPF’s 3, and AP’s one. The coming Parliament has many new faces.
How They Voted For Their Members of Parliament
BDP
Kgalagadi North Talitah Monnakgotla
Gantsi North Johane Thiite
Chobe Ronald Shamukuni
Tati East Dr Douglas Letsholathebe
Tati West Simon Mavange
Nata Gweta Polson Majaga
Lobatse Dr. Thapelo Matsheka
Kgalagadi South Sam Brooks
Gaborone Bonnington South Christian Greef
Mogoditshane Tumiso Rakgare
Lerala-Maunatlala Sethabelo Modukanela
Goodhope-Mabule Eric Molale
Francistown East Buti Billy
Gaborone Bonnington North Annah Mokgethi
Gaborone Central Tumisang Healy
Shashe West Fedelis Molao
Lentsweletau/Mmopane Naniki Makwinja
Gaborone South Dumezwini Mthimkhulu
Tlokweng Thulaganyo Segokgo
Thamaga/Kumakwane Palelo Mataosane
Francistown West Ignatius Moswaane
Mmadinare Molebatsi Molebatsi
Kanye North Thapelo Letsholo
Kanye South Dr. Lemogang Kwape
Boteti West Slumber Tsogwane
Moshupa/Manyana Karabo Gare
Mochudi East Mabuse Pule
Molepolole South Kabo Morwaeng
Letlhakeng/Lephephe Liakat Kablay
Gaborone North Mpho Balopi
Gabane/Mmankgodi Kagiso Mmusi
Mmathethe/Molapowabojang Dr. Edwin Dikoloti
Mochudi West Mmusi Kgafela
Boteti East Sethomo Lelatisitswe
Jwaneng/Mabutsane Mephato Reatile
Molepolole North Oabile Ragoeng
Ramotswa Lefoko Moagi
Takatokwane Tshoganetso Leuwe
UDC
Selibe-Phikwe West Dithapelo Keorapetse
Selibe-Phikwe East Kgoberego Nkawana
Nkange Dr. Never Tshabang
Maun West Dumelang Saleshando
Shoshong Aubrey Lesaso
Ngami Carter Hikuama
Maun East Goretetse Kekgonegile
Sefhare/Ramokgonami Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang
Mahalapye East Yandani Boko
Mahapye West David Tshere
Palapye Oneetse Ramogapi
Tonota Pono Moatlhodi
Bobonong Taolo Lucas
Gantsi South Motsamai Motsamai
Okavango Kenny Kapinga
BPF
Serowe West Tshekedi Khama
Serowe North Baratiwa Mathoothe
Serowe South Leepetswe Lesedi
AP
Francistown South Wynter Mmolotsi