  The Monitor
  News
  How Parties Fared in 2019 Parliamentary Election

How Parties Fared in 2019 Parliamentary Election

MAUREEN ODUBENG Monday, October 28, 2019
President Mokgweetsi Masisi. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
This year’s general elections were considered to be tightly contested even though the results saw the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) gaining one seat, from its 2014 tally of 37 seats.

The BDP continued its 53-year rule by winning 38 seats in the 2019 polls. The results of the election, however, came with many surprises, which some people did not expect.

While many parties contested in the election, the real competition was between the BDP and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The UDC throughout its campaigns referred to its president, Duma Boko as the ‘incoming president of Botswana’, while BDP members similarly declared that Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi would retain the presidency.

There are quite a number of constituencies, whose results came as a shock to many, amongst them being Gaborone Bonnington South and Gaborone Bonnington North, where the presidents of Alliance for Progressives (AP) and the UDC Boko contested respectively.

The two leaders won the constituencies in the 2014 election by convincing margins and many people did not see them losing the seats, even though, there were some factors, which may have contributed to their losses, for example, the tussle for the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) presidency, which led to the formation of the AP, and the court case between the UDC and the BMD.

BDP’s clean sweep of constituencies in the Southern part of the country set many tongues wagging with many wondering what could have caused such an a huge upset, but social media commentators explained the move, with many indicating that they were ‘voting’ for the president.

The 2019 election saw only three women making it to Parliament, namely: Talitah Monnakgotla, who emerged victorious in the Kgalagadi North constituency, Annah Mokgethi who toppled UDC president Boko at Bonnington North, with a considerable margin, and Naniki Makwinja, who won the Lentsweletau-Mmopane constituency by a huge margin. The three women won under the BDP ticket.

History was made in Serowe constituencies as the BDP lost all the three for the first time in the 53 years that the party has been in power.

All the

constituencies went to the new political kid on the block, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), founded with the support of former president Ian Khama. This, however, was somewhat expected because of the respect the former president commands as Gammangwato Paramount Chief.

The party during the campaigns used the slogan ‘e seng mo go Kgosikgolo’. Serowe West has been won by Tshekedi Khama, fondly referred to as TK under the BPF ticket after resigning from the BDP at the 11th hour, while the other two Serowe constituencies North and South were won by Baratiwa Mathoothe and Leepetswe Lesedi respectively. 

The BDP lost a number of constituencies in the Central and Northern parts of the country, but gained a considerable number of constituencies from the Southern districts.

Out of the 57 constituencies, BDP scooped 38, against UDC’s 15, BPF’s 3, and AP’s one. The coming Parliament has many new faces.

How They Voted For Their Members of Parliament

BDP

Kgalagadi North            Talitah Monnakgotla

Gantsi North            Johane Thiite

Chobe            Ronald Shamukuni

Tati East            Dr Douglas Letsholathebe

Tati West            Simon Mavange

Nata Gweta            Polson Majaga

Lobatse            Dr. Thapelo Matsheka

Kgalagadi South            Sam Brooks

Gaborone Bonnington South            Christian Greef

Mogoditshane            Tumiso Rakgare

Lerala-Maunatlala            Sethabelo Modukanela

Goodhope-Mabule            Eric Molale

Francistown East            Buti Billy

Gaborone Bonnington North            Annah Mokgethi

Gaborone Central            Tumisang Healy

Shashe West            Fedelis Molao

Lentsweletau/Mmopane            Naniki Makwinja

Gaborone South            Dumezwini Mthimkhulu

Tlokweng            Thulaganyo Segokgo

Thamaga/Kumakwane            Palelo Mataosane

Francistown West            Ignatius Moswaane

Mmadinare            Molebatsi Molebatsi

Kanye North            Thapelo Letsholo

Kanye South            Dr. Lemogang Kwape

Boteti West            Slumber Tsogwane

Moshupa/Manyana            Karabo Gare

Mochudi East            Mabuse Pule

Molepolole South            Kabo Morwaeng

Letlhakeng/Lephephe            Liakat Kablay

Gaborone North            Mpho Balopi

Gabane/Mmankgodi            Kagiso Mmusi

Mmathethe/Molapowabojang            Dr. Edwin Dikoloti

Mochudi West            Mmusi Kgafela

Boteti East            Sethomo Lelatisitswe

Jwaneng/Mabutsane            Mephato Reatile

Molepolole North            Oabile Ragoeng

Ramotswa            Lefoko Moagi

Takatokwane            Tshoganetso Leuwe

UDC

Selibe-Phikwe West            Dithapelo Keorapetse

Selibe-Phikwe East            Kgoberego Nkawana

Nkange            Dr. Never Tshabang

Maun West            Dumelang Saleshando

Shoshong            Aubrey Lesaso

Ngami            Carter Hikuama

Maun East            Goretetse Kekgonegile

Sefhare/Ramokgonami            Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang

Mahalapye East            Yandani Boko

Mahapye West            David Tshere

Palapye            Oneetse Ramogapi

Tonota            Pono Moatlhodi

Bobonong            Taolo Lucas

Gantsi South            Motsamai Motsamai

Okavango            Kenny Kapinga

BPF

Serowe West            Tshekedi Khama

Serowe North            Baratiwa Mathoothe

Serowe South            Leepetswe Lesedi

AP

Francistown South            Wynter Mmolotsi

 

News

