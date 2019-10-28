Tatitown police are investigating a double murder and suicide that occurred recently at Mphanyane lands in the outskirts of Borolong village.

It is suspected that a young man killed his partner and another man he suspected his girlfriend was cheating with and later committed suicide.

Bodies of the three were discovered by a friend in a shocking state inside a hut.

It is alleged that the young lovers were seen arguing at a shebeen where they were entertaining themselves to alcohol prior to the horrible incident on Wednesday (general elections night).

The trio’s bodies were discovered on Thursday early morning and the matter was reported to the police.

It is alleged that the young couple started dating about a month ago and the boyfriend has been suspecting his girlfriend was cheating on him with another man.

Tatitown Police Station Commander, superintendent Edward Leposo confirmed the incident adding that his officers were investigating the matter.

“It is true we are investigating a double murder

and suicide. We suspect the young man we found hanging from the roof rafters killed his girlfriend and another man before committing suicide,” he said.

He further said investigations into the matter were continuing to establish what really transpired. Leposo said it is a shocking incident that left residents of Mphanyane lands traumatised. He said all of the deceased were in their youth stages.

“We do not know what lead to their deaths, but our investigating team is busy conducting interviews to establish the likely cause. I think tomorrow or Wednesday I will be in a position to share with you more details on this matter,” Leposo said.

The police boss said despite this horrible incident, elections went well in his policing area.

Leposo pleaded with members of the public to control their anger especially when troubled.