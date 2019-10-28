Da Capo. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Two days after the nation went to polls, house music lovers thronged Bahama Lounge for the African Print Night.

Despite the theme, a lot of revellers did not stick to the dress code, but still proved to be a lively crowd on the night. South African Da Capo owned the night in his one-hour set.

The 27-year-old renowned DJ whose real name is Nicodimas Sekheta Mogashoa made his first visit to the country after winning the Best Afro House at the 2019 DJ Award last month in Spain.

Da Capo got on to the stage at 2.30am and stuck to his usual mix that infuses Soul, Afro-Tech and Afro House. The DJ evolved his mix around his last offering the Indingo Child album.

The youthful crowd at the posh lounge in the Block 9 residence enjoyed

every minute of the Da Capo’s set. His hit single Found You in which he features songstress Berita was the crowd’s favourite.

He has under his belt hit songs like Take Your Time and Thando Lwami which were amongst the favourites The DJ had the ecstatic crowd chanting ‘we want more’ when he bowed off the stage after his set.

Bahama Lounge’s resident DJ’s Anthem, Burst and Bunny warmed the cord before the main act’s set. DJ Anthem played a lot of Afro-Tech in his mix.

However the crowd seemed to grow impatient as they waited the main act, Da Capo. DJ Burst and Bunny played the commercial house including a number of local songs.