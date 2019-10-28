 
Farmers Market Hosts Pop-Up Market

CAVIN KANOKO Monday, October 28, 2019
Farmers Market, an initiative by Julia Farmer hosted several pop-up markets aimed at helping market homemade arts and crafts by different individuals who participate in the markets.

Farmers market held a pop-up market at the Basilico Italian Restaurant on Saturday for businesses in the arts and craft and in the agricultural industries respectively.

Farmer explained that the first event was a Christmas fair which was successful and led to the introduction of the monthly markets at the same venue.

She said it continued on for five years before they were introduced to other venues.

Farmer stated that some of the stall holders have been part of the market since its inception while other joined in as the markets were growing.

She said each of the stall holders always come up with new

and original ideas all the time with some venturing into food preservation, jewellery design, pottery and some doing fashion design providing a wide array of locally produced products.

The markets always have an artist performing some live songs in the background as a way to entertain  patrons of the markets, Farmer says Cedric the musician has been providing entertainment for at least five years.

Most of the stall holders who have been part of the journey for a long time voiced their appreciation for the markets and said it has given them the exposure they needed to run their businesses profitably.

Lifestyle

