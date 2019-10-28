Molapo Eats will host a variety of local food stalls

In a bid to introduce a fresh and exciting artisan culinary experience in Botswana, new event Molapo Eats will host a variety of local food stalls, fresh produce, live music and games for a seasoned family affair on November 3 at the Stanbic Bank Piazza in Gaborone.

The event, which includes a pop-up food court hosted within the piazza, brings a differential atmosphere that centres on local culinary talent, music and foods.

“Molapo Eats is an entertainment filled, culinary delight that offers mall attendants, shop vendors, stall operators and artists alike mutual value.It is a multicultural experience of products, music, food, art and fashion.

We wanted to create an event that offers an alternative form of entertainment where people can bond and unwind while also engaging with what Batswana entrepreneurs have to offer every first Sunday of the month.

It is also family inclusive,” event coordinator Lefika Bantsi says.

Local culinary businesses and manufacturers are also given a platform to sell

their products. “Molapo Eats is a free event. Foodies, curators and artisans will gather, shop, eat, and share their favourite foods and culinary experiences.

Stall owners get to cook on the premises to encourage and stir up patrons to engage with their processes and offerings,” Bantsi adds.

“We hope to see everyone coming to celebrate this monthly event with the biggest variety of food, confectionaries and much more, while supporting local businesses and their products.

Family and friends have a great opportunity to be refreshed and spend time hanging out in a vibrant, comfortable atmosphere with amazing food right here at the Piazza,” Stanbic Bank Piazza managing director, Luc Vandecasteele remarks,.