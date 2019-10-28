Elections have come and gone.

The voters have made their choice and it is President Mokgweetsi Masisi who will be sworn in as the President of Botswana on Friday.

We would like to take a moment to congratulate the President and his party, the Botswana Democratic Party, on their big moment.

All the candidates who took part in the general elections regardless of which political party they are affiliated to also deserve a round of applause. It takes a big heart to sacrifice time and resources to fight for democracy and a chance to contribute to the development of the country.

The road ahead is not an easy one, as voters have expectations from the new government.

The months leading up to the general elections were indeed eventful, from the National Petroleum Fund scandal to the arrest of former Directorate of Intelligence and Security boss, Isaac Kgosi, and court appearances by the suspended, permanent secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi on corruption related charges.

The months leading up to the general elections saw Batswana getting more and more interested in debates, and many people showed a lot of interest in the running of their country, and voted for their candidates over promises for a better Botswana.

So now that the majority of the voters have bestowed President Masisi with the top honour of leading the country, he should make sure that all

he does is in the interest of his nation.

President Masisi has for the longest time been promising Batswana his government is going to be one that consults the people and not take decisions without consultations.

That will be a step in the right direction, and that will go a long way in strengthening unity as a nation. The President has also promised to address a number of challenges like the issue of overpopulated classrooms.

The President should also revisit the minimum wage issue and address living wage versus minimum wage, as the wage issue is one of the most topical in the country.

The working class continues to complain about low pay, which does not even cover their basic needs. We know that it is still early to make too many demands, but people also expect to see some of the high profile cases, which are already before the courts to be settled and not swept under the rug.

We are excited for the new beginning and we are hopeful that the ‘new’ administration will bring in the necessary positive changes that will see the lives of Batswana improving.

People have placed a lot of trust in you Mr President, and as such it is important to start working towards uniting Batswana. After all you are our President. Congratulations once again President Mokgweetsi Masisi!