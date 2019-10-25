President elect Masisi speaking to media after voting PIC. THLEFANG CHARLES

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is due to be sworn in for his first term in office, after the Botswana Democratic Party secured a parliamentary majority earlier this morning.

The Chief Justice, Terrence Rannowane declared Masisi winner of the election in a live state media briefing in Gaborone. At the time, the BDP had secured 30 seats in Parliament, passing the 29 required as a majority.

The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change had 13, Botswana Patriotic Front three and Alliance for Progressives one seat at the time.

"Although counting is ongoing, the numbers declared as winners allow me to determine which presidential candidate

Banners

has obtained the required minimum support of Members of Parliament to be declared president of the Republic," Rannowane said.

Trend analysis show that the BDP's victory was built on voters in Botswana's southern regions, who traditionally were opposition strongholds.

The ruling party also retained key constituencies in the West and North, while the opposition UDC was able to power into the Central District, previously the exclusive domain of the ruling party.