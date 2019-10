John Carr-Hartley IEC deputy Chairperson and Osupile Maroba IEC Spokesperson PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Two parliamentary candidates have been cautioned by the IEC after allegedly being caught vote buying/bribing near a polling station.

IEC spokesperson, Osupile Maroba confirmed the incident this afternoon and said the candidates accepted the cautions and desisted.

Mmegi is separately informed the incident

happened in one of the constituencies on the outskirts of Gaborone and involved a ruling party and an opposition candidate.