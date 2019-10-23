Duma Boko UDC president, Biggie Butale BPF president, Mokgweetsi Masisi BDP president and Ndaba Gaolathe AP president PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Five men from four political parties are battling it out for the presidency of Botswana.

Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is the incumbent president.

Duma Boko of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is the incumbent Leader of Opposition.

Ndaba Gaolathe of the Alliance for the Progressives (AP)

And Biggie Butale is for the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF)

Six political parties are contesting in the elections with only four having presidential candidates. There are 57 constituencies.

How parties fielded candidates:

BDP - 57 constituencies

UDC - 57

constituencies

AP - 40 constituencies

BPF - 17 constituencies

BMD - 9 constituencies

RAP – 3 constituencies

The party that wins 29 constituencies forms the government and its leader becomes the country’s president.

Total number of registered voters: 924 979

Total number of registered women voters: 504680

Total number of registered men voters: 420299

This is Botswana’s 12th General Elections since the first one in 1965. The BDP has been ruling since Independence (1966).