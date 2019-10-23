Five men from four political parties are battling it out for the presidency of Botswana.
Mokgweetsi Masisi of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is the incumbent president.
Duma Boko of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is the incumbent Leader of Opposition.
Ndaba Gaolathe of the Alliance for the Progressives (AP)
And Biggie Butale is for the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF)
Six political parties are contesting in the elections with only four having presidential candidates. There are 57 constituencies.
How parties fielded candidates:
BDP - 57 constituencies
UDC - 57
AP - 40 constituencies
BPF - 17 constituencies
BMD - 9 constituencies
RAP – 3 constituencies
The party that wins 29 constituencies forms the government and its leader becomes the country’s president.
Total number of registered voters: 924 979
Total number of registered women voters: 504680
Total number of registered men voters: 420299
This is Botswana’s 12th General Elections since the first one in 1965. The BDP has been ruling since Independence (1966).