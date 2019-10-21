UDC President Duma Boko addressing multitudes at his launch on Saturday. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) president Duma Boko has been described as a hard working candidate who is able to change the lives of people.

Speaking at Boko’s launch on Saturday at Diphetogo grounds, Dumelang Saleshando said UDC needs a president like Boko during this time around.

He said Boko needs support and prayers from his members and other people in the remaining days ahead of the general elections.

“This man had gone through hard times in life and some of the battles were coming from our members. We are by the edge of River Jordan.

This is the time we have to be strong and cooperative. Let’s work hard for the party to win and we can only achieve what we want if we are one,” Saleshando said.

Saleshando asked Boko to kneel down so that he could pray for him. He asked God to give Boko wisdom, bravery and protection in the last days into the general elections.

He said Boko has done well as a Member of Parliament for Gaborone Bonnington North. He continued: “As UDC we are committed to the following; 100, 000 jobs in 12 months, living wage of P3,000, old age pension of P1,500, free sanitary pads, tablets for

Banners

learners to enable your children to do school work and goggle other school materials.

Tertiary education student allowance will be P2,500 and we will reopen BCL Mine. We are not apologetic about this. Our manifesto is simple and clear”. For his part Boko said: “Re tlwaeditswe tshotego, ga le na ditsha le ditiro. Are se leteleleng ope gore a re nyatse kana a re tsee mothofo”.

He said the ruling party has failed Batswana for years and there is nothing they can do under President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s regime. He said it is painful that some Batswana had been queuing for years to be allocated a piece of land.

The UDC leader further pointed out that they would be allocating plots when they take over government because that is what Batswana want most along with creation of employment.

On the issue of the circulating damning audios, Boko said the Directorate of Intelligence and Security director general, Peter Magosi is trying hard to tarnish his name, but what he (Magosi) should know is that his phone cannot be hacked.