Thapelo Letsholo. PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

With just two days to go before the general elections, Kanye North Parliamentary seat hopeful Thapelo Letsholo over the weekend hosted a Youth Rally in Kanye.

Unlike most political rallies, the event was dominated by music performances by artists from the constituency as well as other household names including Ditiro Leero, Mmaratwa, Dj Sly and Vee Mampeezy.

Various speakers including council candidates and the campaign team spoke with confidence that they would retain the constituency for the ruling party.

“The objective of the youth rally was to shift the mindset of the youth so that they understand that they are not leaders of tomorrow, but leaders of today who can make decisions that matter,” Letsholo said.

“One of the decisions being made is who they want to be their representative in Parliament by going to vote on October 23, instead of the youth expecting other members of the community to decide on their behalf.”

Letsholo said he believes in Botswana’s youth and knows that they can lead the country in the right direction. He also said the direction starts with voting and urged young people to show leadership now, not tomorrow.

“Many countries are making great advances with regard to the 4th Industrial revolution.

The young people of Kanye North have a choice to make on whether Botswana should remain behind or be one of the

Banners

countries that take the lead with respect to the 4th Industrial revolution and that choice must be made on October 23,” he said.

Former Kanye North legislator, Kentse Rammidi urged the youth in the constituency to stand up and be counted and vote for Letsholo as a competent Parliamentary candidate who understands today’s language.

Meanwhile, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) last weekend hosted a joint launch where the coalition expressed confidence that it would win the two Kanye constituencies.

Otlaadisa Koosaletse will try and win the constituency for the UDC against Letsholo. Letsholo won the ruling party’s primary election last year when he defeated the then incumbent Patrick Ralotsia amongst others.

He garnered 1,878 votes followed by Ralotsia with 1,398 votes.

Victor Makuku got 293 votes, Leach Tlhomelang was voted by 266 people while Julius Kamodi managed 216 votes ahead of Kenalemogwe Mopipi who managed only 142 votes.

In 2014, Ralotsia won the constituency for the BDP with 5,726 votes. UDC’s Kwenantle Gaseitsewe missed out on the Parliamentary seat by 72 votes by garnering 5,654 votes.

Rammidi who was then representing Botswana Congress Party managed 4,030 votes. Victor Makuku who was then an independent candidate got 473 votes.