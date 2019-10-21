Ballot papers. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Public Servants who will be o duty on October 23, 2019 cast their vote on Saturday in a process troubled by shortage of ballot papers.

While it is reported that the process went well, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) confirmed they had hiccups in some areas.

IEC spokesperson, Osupile Maroba said they had shortage of ballot papers in other areas but “we managed to address the situation”.

“It is difficult to estimate the number of people or officers who will be voting prior to the exercise. This time around, people voted in large numbers unlike in 2014,” Maroba said. “Normally officers do not like to disclose where they had registered to vote. It’s a dicey situation for IEC.”

He said 30 people could not vote at Masunga because the problem of shortage of ballot papers was realised late, but the IEC will make arrangements for them to

Banners

vote.

The IEC spokesperson said the shortage problem was experienced in Palapye, Maun, Bobonong, Kanye, Molepolole, Lentsweletau and Goodhope.

“The problem was rectified quickly and that is why some areas had finished voting at midnight. Other people decided to leave the polling stations while officers were waiting for ballot papers and when they came back the polling station had closed,” Maroba said.

“Elections are sensitive, we do not expect people to be leaving the polling stations when they are supposed to vote.”

Maroba assured Batswana that there would not be any shortage of ballot papers on election day.

He said people decided to blow the issue out of proportion unnecessarily. He said IEC would deliver free and fair elections to Batswana.