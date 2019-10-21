Dorcas Makgato

FRANCISTOWN: A 35-year-old man of Sefhare village in the Sefhare-Ramokgonami constituency landed in trouble after he caused commotion at a campaign session hosted by Parliamentary aspirant for the area Dorcas Makgato on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of Botswana Police Service, Near Bagali, the man has been charged with common nuisance.

Narrating how the man courted trouble, Bagali said the man arrived at a place while Makgato was busy giving potential voters her BDP campaign T-shirts in a bid to persuade them to vote for her next week Wednesday during the general elections.

“When the man arrived at the place where Makgato was handing out the T-shirts, he found out that there were a lot of people in the queue who came before him but he wanted to jump the queue.

He told people who were present that he did not want to join the queue and he then started causing commotion.

Sensing that the man was up to something and in order to placate

him, the man was allowed to jump the queue and was also given a T-shirt. After he was given the T-shirt, he continued to cause disturbance,” Bagali said.

Bagali said while Makgato was still giving out T-shirts to her potential voters, the man continued to cause disturbance and ended up taking a knife out from one of his pockets.

“The man was just a short distance from Makgato. He then lifted the knife in the air but he did not open it.

He was thereafter reported to the police to prevent him from doing anything that may have endangered the lives of the members of public who were present at the campaign session.

The man is now in police custody while investigations in the matter are continuing,” Bagali said.