Naseem Lahri and Fish Pabalinga during press brieing. PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Lucara Diamond has made a call out to jewellery designers to enter a competition to create a statement prize of jewellery.

The competition, which started last Friday, will run till November 29.

Speaking during the launch last week, Lucara managing director, Naseem Lahri said they saw it befitting as a company to support and empower the creative talent.

“Through the competition, locals are encouraged to design signature neckpieces and earrings based on their (own) theme because we do not want to restrict their creativity,” she said.

The winning piece will be worn on one of the most famous and highly coveted red carpets such as the Oscars or Grammys in 2020.

According to Lahri, after being worn on the red carpet, the winning piece will then be auctioned off to raise money to build a school in Letlhakane.

“The winning designer will get an opportunity to attend and experience the glitz and glamour of the red

Banners

carpet event with the chance to meet the celebrity showcasing their piece,” she said.

She further noted that the competition is open to any Motswana who is 18-years-old and above. They should be able to have a theme around their design and should be able to explain the motivation behind it.

The competition is promoted and organised with the aim to honour those creative pieces with the highest level of creativity, artistry, style and excellence in jewellery design.

“The competition offers recognition by the jewellery industry and consumer audiences with publicity throughout the contest through email marketing, website, social media platforms and the trade consumer press,” she said.

According to Lahri, they have already completed the architectural design of the school and have recently closed the tender for the school designs.