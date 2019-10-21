Sedilega Private Hospital. PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) has invested P250 million into the construction, purchasing of the state of art equipment and establishment of the Sidilega Private Hospital.

The 110–bed facility is the first 100% Botswana-owned hospital group, led primarily by renowned practicing medical professionals within the local health sector.

The facility is developed to be a leading international-standard healthcare provider of a variety of specialist procedures. At full capacity, the hospital will provide primary, secondary and tertiary health services.

Other services and facilities will include ambulatory care, diagnostics, and therapeutics care services with a strong focus on preventative care.

Speaking during the launch, BDC acting managing director Moatlhodi Lekaukau said they have decided to invest in the project, as their focus is to align project ventures and remain focussed on delivering significant contributions that prepare the economy to become export-led.

“The hospital is one of the largest investments by the private sector yet. All key operational staff has been recruited, trained and the hospital is billed to officially open for patient care in November 2019,” he said.

According to Lekaukau, one of the hospital directors had approached them in 2017 for funding and it took a whole year before concrete discussions could start in 2018.

Sidilega shareholders have collectively invested P80 million into the project.

On his part, the hospital’s CEO Surish Menon said the health facility is 99% complete with the final touches underway,

after which it will become fully operational.

He said the hospital operates under the slogan ‘where technology meets compassion’, which he explained signifies their work ethic and commitment to deliver high quality healthcare services.

Further, Menon said their intention is to help government reduce costs of sending patients outside the country as the hospital is expected to offer enhanced medical services that are needed in the local market such as cancer treatment and certain organ transplants.

He added that they expect to create 460 jobs when the hospital is fully operational with some of the facility’s staff already on site.

The Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Bogolo Kenewendo has commended BDC and the hospital for their commitment to the project and also for delivering on the facility.

She said BDC has already surpassed their four-year investment goals in the last year. In addition, she said the ministry has been able to secure P900 million through partnerships proving to be effective in growing the economy successfully.

“The project should not only serve the local market, but to also cater for the international market specifically the African market that is in need of world-class medical facilities that provide services unavailable in their countries,” she said.